Best Place for Brunch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

tjs.cafe

The word “brunch” often conjures up thoughts of leisurely weekend meals enjoyed in late morning or early afternoon where anything goes — you can have breakfast food or you can have lunch food or you can have a sugary-sweet pile of pancakes with whipped cream and toppings that may be more of a dessert. Whatever your wish, you can enjoy it and call it brunch.

Toast & Jam has an extensive menu where you can get whatever your tummy desires, whether it’s scrambled eggs, a salad or stir fry — or a number of other specialties. Some of the items Toast & Jam is best known for are Banana Crumble French Toast, Cajun Chicken Mac and Cheese, Breakfast Bites and mimosas. They also make their own jams.