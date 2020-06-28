Best Place for Brunch
Best Place for Brunch

Best Place for Brunch

Various brunch items are on the regular menu at Toast & Jam.

Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 Mallard Lane

Schererville

219-769-0000

tjs.cafe

The word “brunch” often conjures up thoughts of leisurely weekend meals enjoyed in late morning or early afternoon where anything goes — you can have breakfast food or you can have lunch food or you can have a sugary-sweet pile of pancakes with whipped cream and toppings that may be more of a dessert. Whatever your wish, you can enjoy it and call it brunch.

Toast & Jam has an extensive menu where you can get whatever your tummy desires, whether it’s scrambled eggs, a salad or stir fry — or a number of other specialties. Some of the items Toast & Jam is best known for are Banana Crumble French Toast, Cajun Chicken Mac and Cheese, Breakfast Bites and mimosas. They also make their own jams.

Customer favorites include Strawberries and Cream French Toast, Biscuits and Gravy, the Empty Skillet and the Big Easy Skillet. The Empty Skillet is so good with smoked bacon, breakfast sausage, onions, a pepper medley, American cheese and hash browns. The Big Easy Skillet is loaded with flavor anddiced andouille sausage, smoked bacon, sausage links, pepper medley, onions and cheddar jack cheese and hash.

The eatery has two event rooms to accommodate groups up to 200. The friendly staff at Toast & Jam is eager to welcome customers in for that magical meal known as brunch.

SECOND PLACE

Center for Visual & Performing Arts - Trama Catering

1040 Ridge Rd.

Munster

219-836-1930

cvpa.org

THIRD PLACE

Harvest Room

9625 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-595-5575

harvestroomrestaurant.com

