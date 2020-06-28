Best Place for Lunch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grindhouse Cafe

146 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-595-5678

grindhouse.cafe

The best lunch place isn’t just a spot to grab a good bite to eat, it’s one where the atmosphere is just as important. Grindhouse Cafe is funky and cozy.

“What makes Grindhouse such a great lunch spot is the fact that you can get a well made sandwich, a fancy drink and a pastry. The Grindhouse is a welcoming and comfortable environment to enjoy your meal,” said Gabe Mauch, who owns the cafe with sister Kate Mauch Sheehan.

The sibling duo, who opened their cafe in 2012, is excited about the opening of their second location at 1600 119th St., in Whiting, where they plan to duplicate that fun and friendly vibe and where you can hang and enjoy lunch, breakfast or a cup of coffee with a sweet treat.

SECOND PLACE

Bridges' Scoreboard Restaurant & Sportsbar

121 N. Griffith Blvd.

Griffith