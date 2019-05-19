Best Place for Lunch

FIRST PLACE
McAlister’s Deli
328 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-440-7681
8217 Broadway
Merrillville
219-472-0663
300 Porters Vale Blvd., Suite 130
Valparaiso
219-476-4089
When it’s lunchtime, you might find yourself in the mood for a sandwich or salad or soup or a loaded baked potato. You can get any of those at McAlister’s Deli.
The most popular items, according to Managing Partner John Malesh, are the French dip and Reuben sandwiches. Top selling salads are the Savannah Chopped Salad and the Pecanberry Salad made with fresh blueberries and strawberries. The Spud Max giant baked potato with turkey, ham, bacon and cheese will satisfy the biggest of appetites. There are also six or seven soups available daily.
“I believe we offer a great variety and amount of fresh food, not only sandwiches, that gets served at your table for a better price. All of our sandwiches come with a choice of side item already included in the price,” said Malesh.
“We try to give a little something extra with our genuine hospitality. We offer multiple ways to get our great food such as dine in and catering options to suit every budget and we deliver via Uber Eats and DoorDash. You get free refills on teas and beverages, and we clean and bus your table all without tipping required or expected," he said. "We want to be friends with our guests and team members and great community citizens via our community care program focused on public safety, food for the hungry and children’s health.”
McAlister's has three Northwest Indiana locations with plans to develop at least two more.
SECOND PLACE
Panera Bread
Multiple locations
219-836-6485
THIRD PLACE
Schoop’s
Multiple locations