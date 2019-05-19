{{featured_button_text}}
Best Place for Lunch

FIRST PLACE

McAlister’s Deli

328 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-440-7681

8217 Broadway

Merrillville

219-472-0663

300 Porters Vale Blvd., Suite 130

Valparaiso

219-476-4089

mcalistersdeli.com

When it’s lunchtime, you might find yourself in the mood for a sandwich or salad or soup or a loaded baked potato. You can get any of those at McAlister’s Deli.

The most popular items, according to Managing Partner John Malesh, are the French dip and Reuben sandwiches. Top selling salads are the Savannah Chopped Salad and the Pecanberry Salad made with fresh blueberries and strawberries. The Spud Max giant baked potato with turkey, ham, bacon and cheese will satisfy the biggest of appetites. There are also six or seven soups available daily.

“I believe we offer a great variety and amount of fresh food, not only sandwiches, that gets served at your table for a better price. All of our sandwiches come with a choice of side item already included in the price,” said Malesh.

“We try to give a little something extra with our genuine hospitality. We offer multiple ways to get our great food such as dine in and catering options to suit every budget and we deliver via Uber Eats and DoorDash. You get free refills on teas and beverages, and we clean and bus your table all without tipping required or expected," he said. "We want to be friends with our guests and team members and great community citizens via our community care program focused on public safety, food for the hungry and children’s health.”

McAlister's has three Northwest Indiana locations with plans to develop at least two more.

SECOND PLACE

Panera Bread

Multiple locations

219-836-6485

panerabread.com

THIRD PLACE

Schoop’s

Multiple locations

schoophamburgers.com

