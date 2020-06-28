Best Polish Food

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Warsaw Inn

2180 Glenwood-Dyer Rd.

Lynwood

708-474-1000

Angie Golom has decades of experience in the restaurant business. She and her parents opened their first restaurant at 129th Street and Ashland Avenue in Calumet Park, Ill., in 1972.

“In 1980, I went on my own and opened our present location,” said Golom. “I am proud to say it is our 40th year, and I am very grateful for my wonderful employees and loyal customers.”

The restaurant specializes in Polish staples that are as good as anything made in a buscia’s kitchen. The most popular items are the hand-pinched pierogi, stuffed cabbage, sauerkraut, Polish sausage and kolaczi — all of them made from scratch.