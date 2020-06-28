Best Polish Food

Warsaw Inn
2180 Glenwood-Dyer Rd.
Lynwood
708-474-1000
Angie Golom has decades of experience in the restaurant business. She and her parents opened their first restaurant at 129th Street and Ashland Avenue in Calumet Park, Ill., in 1972.
“In 1980, I went on my own and opened our present location,” said Golom. “I am proud to say it is our 40th year, and I am very grateful for my wonderful employees and loyal customers.”
The restaurant specializes in Polish staples that are as good as anything made in a buscia’s kitchen. The most popular items are the hand-pinched pierogi, stuffed cabbage, sauerkraut, Polish sausage and kolaczi — all of them made from scratch.
“We have always stayed true to our roots and heritage. Real, authentic, homemade Polish food that we make from scratch every day. Our recipes have been passed down through family generations and have not changed a bit since the day we opened. Customers who started coming when they were young are now coming in with their kids and grandkids. In this day and age, there is nothing more rewarding than seeing the children eat and enjoy the Polish food,” said Golom.
“But I have to say that Warsaw Inn is special because of the people who work there. Some of my employees have been with me close to 40 years and truly care that customers have a great experience every time they come in. I am grateful for their hard work and devotion.”
SECOND PLACE
Cavalier Inn
735 Gostlin St.
Hammond
219-933-9314
THIRD PLACE
Dan’s Pierogies
2945 Jewett Ave.
Highland
219-513-8740
