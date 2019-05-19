Best Polish Food

FIRST PLACE
Warsaw Inn
2180 Glenwood-Dyer Rd.
Lynwood
708-474-1000
“We feel very honored that our customers have voted us as the best. I have wonderful employees who have been here a long time and everyone works hard every day to put out good food,” said owner Angie Golom. “We have a lot of long-time customers that support us.”
Warsaw Inn is a buffet-style eatery where you can enjoy a large selection of homemade items, from salads to meats to sides to desserts. According to Golom, some of the most popular dishes are the stuffed cabbage, the polish sausage made on-site and the pierogi made by hand. “People also love our sauerkraut, and they can’t find any other one like it,” she said.
Everything on the buffet is made from scratch, and Golom believes that is what keeps people coming in. Among the made-from-scratch desserts are kolacky, rum roll, cheesecake and poppy seed cake.
Carryouts are also available, priced by the pound. The restaurant is open six days a week (closed Monday), but only for lunch on Sundays. Other days the dining room is available for funeral luncheons and other private events during the day with the regular buffet.
SECOND PLACE
Dan’s Pierogies
2945 Jewett Ave.
Highland
219-513-8740
THIRD PLACE
Cavalier Inn
735 Gostlin St.
Hammond
219-933-9314