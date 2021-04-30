Best Popcorn

Lady’s Gourmet Popcorn

118 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-743-7858

Community, customers and care are the keys to Lady’s Gourmet Popcorn, said owner Patti Haugh, who has two daughters and a niece who work in the shop.

“A lot has to do with the actual product,” said Amanda Sanow, one of Haugh’s daughters. “We make it every single day and put a lot of care into making it.”

“We don’t have, like, 150 flavors,” Sanow said. “We have a core menu, then we have a rotating menu that changes every two weeks.”

Usually 20 or more flavors are available daily, six or seven of which are the rotating flavors.

“We have a lot of returning customers,” Haugh said.