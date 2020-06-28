 Skip to main content
Best Popcorn
Best Popcorn

Best Popcorn

Lady's Gourmet Popcorn

Lady’s Gourmet Popcorn

118 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-743-7858

ladysgourmetpopcorn.com

A recipe dating back to the 1950s is where it all started. Patti Haugh’s mom, Delores Textor, (aka Lady) often made caramel corn for special occasions. After she passed away, the recipe sat idle for many years until Haugh made it for her co-workers one Christmas. The batch of Lady’s Caramel Corn was a big hit.

When the Griffith Central Market started in 2013, Haugh, and her daughter, Amanda Sanow, got a booth and were in business. Later that year, they opened in a small storefront in Griffith, later moving to a larger 2,400-square-foot location down the street.

The duo uses giant GMO-free kernels for their many unique flavors. There’s a core menu of 12 flavors along with seasonal ones that rotate. They also collaborate with local businesses on unique flavors like the Grindhouse Mocha, using an espresso blend from Grindhouse Cafe, and the Asada, using a spice blend from Mi Tierra restaurant.

They offer vegan flavors and salt-free caramel corn, as well as flavors with a lot of heat such as Carolina Reaper, Trinidad Scorpian and Habanero. Scoops are color-coded to avoid cross contamination. 

“Our customers know that they can ask us for a customized order and if you have a few minutes to wait we will make it for you on the spot or have it ready for you the next day,” said Haugh. You can also put in a flavor request on a wish list, and they’ll text you when they have it.

SECOND PLACE

Epic Gourmet Popcorn

811 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-227-9499

102 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-323-3251

epicpopcorn.com

THIRD PLACE

I Am Popcorn

439 Ridge Rd.

Munster

219-595-5300

iampopcorn.com

