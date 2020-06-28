Best Sandwich
Best Sandwich

Best Sandwich

Grindhouse Cafe

Grindhouse Cafe

146 N. Broad St.

Griffith

219-595-5678

grindhouse.cafe

In 2012 the sibling duo of Gabe Mauch and Kate Mauch Sheehan opened Grindhouse Cafe in Griffith, and it became a popular spot for lingering with a tasty sandwich. The two went to culinary school and had made plans to open a cafe together. Gabe worked at five cafes during that time and also spent time as a sushi chef and a chef at 3 Floyds Brewing.

Customer favorites are the Planet Claire (a tribute to the B-52s and a quiche Lorraine) and the Herbosaur Jr. (a scrambled tofu vegan breakfast burrito) and the housemade chicken salad, the Turkey Dolo and the Nihilist Grindhouse (a tribute to Arby's) for lunch.

“What sets Grindhouse apart is our attention to detail,” said Gabe Mauch. “The food and drinks are thoughtful and fresh. Having a pastry chef, Traci Baker, known as ‘The Pastry Wizard’ to bake cookies, scones and muffins daily for the pastry cases is another way that Grindhouse elevates the cafe experience. She also bakes the croissants for many of the most popular Grindhouse sandwiches.”

The pair will be bringing their Grindhouse magic to Whiting, with plans to open at 1600 119th St.

SECOND PLACE

Lincoln’s Carryouts

1203 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-226-9972

lincolncarryoutscp.com

THIRD PLACE

Portillo’s

555 E. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-769-8300

portillos.com

