Best Sandwich

FIRST PLACE
Lincoln’s Carry Outs
1203 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-226-9972
1002 Lincoln St.
Hobart
219-942-2113
Lincoln’s Carry Outs has been in the Underwood family since 1979 and now has two locations run by a second generation. Scott Underwood runs the Crown Point location and his brother, Buzz Underwood, runs the location in Hobart.
Their father bought the original location in Gary and opened the Hobart restaurant in 1982. The Crown Point restaurant opened in 2004 and moved to its current location in 2009.
Hearty sandwiches such as the best-selling Steelworker (roast beef with American cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onion on toasted rye) have kept Region residents coming in for years. Other favorites are the Bunny Girl (ham and Swiss cheese on toasted Vienna bread with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato) and the regular Italian sub (salami and ham with pepper jack cheese, oil dressing, onion, tomato and lettuce).
Scott Underwood believes that customers value the consistency they offer. “People know what to expect when they come in,” he said. “We’re really consistent with product and customer service. People know the quality they’re going to get.”
Buzz Underwood noted that the employees have played a big part in the restaurants' success. “We appreciate all our customers,” he said. “And our employees have a good work ethic and work hard to provide good sandwiches to our customers.”
SECOND PLACE
McAlister’s Deli
328 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-440-7681
8217 Broadway
Merrillville
219-472-0663
300 Porter’s Vale Blvd., Suite 130
Valparaiso
219-476-4089
THIRD PLACE
Panera Bread
Multiple locations