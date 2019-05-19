{{featured_button_text}}
Best Seafood

A selection of walleye, salmon and lobster at The Lighthouse 

 Tony V. Martin, File, The Times
Best Seafood

Sea bass at The Lighthouse

FIRST PLACE

The Lighthouse

7501 Constitution Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9283

cedarlakelighthouse.com

The Lighthouse restaurant does a lot of things well and one of them is serving up seafood. It starts with the freshest seafood you can get and adding a little creativity to the mix. Among the variety of seafood dishes are unique preparations including macadamia encrusted walleye, a customer favorite.

“People also love the Chilean sea bass, the lobster dinner and several of the appetizers, such as crab cakes, calamari and buffalo shrimp,” said General Manager Shane Keeton. Including the rotating specials menu, there are typically close to a dozen seafood  items to choose from.

The lakeside location provides a perfect backdrop for a luxurious dining experience. “There are a lot of features of the restaurant that set us apart,” said Keeton. “The setting and the view are a great advantage for us to help our guests feel as if they have left town and are on vacation for the night. We have had the same chef since we opened 10 years ago now and our food is packed with flavor and the menu is very diverse.”

SECOND PLACE

Teibel’s

1775 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-2000

teibels.com

THIRD PLACE

Red Lobster

9311 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-836-1394

1450 E. 82nd Ave.

Merrillville

219-769-0500

4353 Franklin St.

Michigan City

219-879-1328

redlobster.com

