Best Seafood

FIRST PLACE
The Lighthouse
7501 Constitution Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-374-9283
The Lighthouse restaurant does a lot of things well and one of them is serving up seafood. It starts with the freshest seafood you can get and adding a little creativity to the mix. Among the variety of seafood dishes are unique preparations including macadamia encrusted walleye, a customer favorite.
“People also love the Chilean sea bass, the lobster dinner and several of the appetizers, such as crab cakes, calamari and buffalo shrimp,” said General Manager Shane Keeton. Including the rotating specials menu, there are typically close to a dozen seafood items to choose from.
The lakeside location provides a perfect backdrop for a luxurious dining experience. “There are a lot of features of the restaurant that set us apart,” said Keeton. “The setting and the view are a great advantage for us to help our guests feel as if they have left town and are on vacation for the night. We have had the same chef since we opened 10 years ago now and our food is packed with flavor and the menu is very diverse.”
SECOND PLACE
Teibel’s
1775 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-865-2000
THIRD PLACE
Red Lobster
9311 Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-836-1394
1450 E. 82nd Ave.
Merrillville
219-769-0500
4353 Franklin St.
Michigan City
219-879-1328