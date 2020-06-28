Best Seafood

Theo’s Steaks & Seafood
9144 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-838-8000
Theo’s may immediately be known for excellent cuts of steak and upscale dining experience, but they should also be at the forefront of your mind for seafood. The wild-caught seafood on its menu has been drawing customers in for years.
Choose from Scottish salmon, Sea of Cortez shrimp, Canadian Lake perch, Alaskan king crab legs and South African lobster tail, which can be broiled, grilled, sautéed, poached, fried, Cajun, blackened, Greek or de jonghe-style.
A crabmeat and lemon-butter option can be added with side and salad upgrades that include French onion soup, Greek salad, loaded baked potato or grilled asparagus.
SECOND PLACE
The Lighthouse
7501 Constitution Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-374-9283
THIRD PLACE
Teibel’s Restaurant
1775 U.S. Hwy. 41
Schererville
219-865-2000
