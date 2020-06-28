Best Seafood
Shrimp de jonghe  at Theo's Steaks & Seafood 

Theo’s Steaks & Seafood

9144 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-838-8000

theoshighland.com

Theo’s may immediately be known for excellent cuts of steak and upscale dining experience, but they should also be at the forefront of your mind for seafood. The wild-caught seafood on its menu has been drawing customers in for years.

Choose from Scottish salmon, Sea of Cortez shrimp, Canadian Lake perch, Alaskan king crab legs and South African lobster tail, which can be broiled, grilled, sautéed, poached, fried, Cajun, blackened, Greek or de jonghe-style.

A crabmeat and lemon-butter option can be added with side and salad upgrades that include French onion soup, Greek salad, loaded baked potato or grilled asparagus.

SECOND PLACE

The Lighthouse 

7501 Constitution Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9283

cedarlakelighouthouse.com

THIRD PLACE

Teibel’s Restaurant

1775 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-865-2000

teibels.com

