Best Steakhouse

The Lighthouse
7501 Constitution Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-374-9283
If you want to enjoy a good steak in Northwest Indiana, The Lighthouse is the perfect place to do so. Besides the amazing menu items and impeccable service, there’s a view you won’t get anywhere else.
“The setting on the lake and the beautiful sunsets definitely set us apart,” said general manager Shane Keeton. “I actually love the way it looks and feels when the lake is frozen, and we have the Christmas decorations everywhere. With that, it only works when paired with great food and service and a commitment to displaying genuine hospitality.”
A unique feature at The Lighthouse is that the large variety of steaks are broiled on a Montague broiler and served on hot plates with the handiwork of broiler cook.
Known for filets and bone-in ribeye that it gets locally from Linz Meats, the seafood is also very popular, especially the macadamia crusted walleye, lobster and yellow lake perch.
Keeton said The Lighthouse is extremely excited to open back up after being closed for several weeks during the pandemic. “The community missed us and our team missed them,” he said. “When we win these awards, it is a great honor and we appreciate the love we get from our friends who vote for us. We are happy to be helping our guests celebrate life and everything else at the Lighthouse again.”
SECOND PLACE
Prime Steakhouse
109 W. Joliet St.
Crown Point
219-663-7377
THIRD PLACE
Kelsey’s Steak House
2300 Morthland Drive
Valparaiso
219-465-4022
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!