Best Steakhouse
urgent

Best Steakhouse

{{featured_button_text}}
Best Steakhouse

Bone-in ribeye from The Lighthouse

The Lighthouse 

7501 Constitution Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9283

cedarlakelighouthouse.com

If you want to enjoy a good steak in Northwest Indiana, The Lighthouse is the perfect place to do so. Besides the amazing menu items and impeccable service, there’s a view you won’t get anywhere else.

“The setting on the lake and the beautiful sunsets definitely set us apart,” said general manager Shane Keeton. “I actually love the way it looks and feels when the lake is frozen, and we have the Christmas decorations everywhere. With that, it only works when paired with great food and service and a commitment to displaying genuine hospitality.”

A unique feature at The Lighthouse is that the large variety of steaks are broiled on a Montague broiler and served on hot plates with the handiwork of broiler cook.

Known for filets and bone-in ribeye that it gets locally from Linz Meats, the seafood is also very popular, especially the macadamia crusted walleye, lobster and yellow lake perch.

Keeton said The Lighthouse is extremely excited to open back up after being closed for several weeks during the pandemic. “The community missed us and our team missed them,” he said. “When we win these awards, it is a great honor and we appreciate the love we get from our friends who vote for us. We are happy to be helping our guests celebrate life and everything else at the Lighthouse again.”

SECOND PLACE

Prime Steakhouse

109 W. Joliet St.

Crown Point

219-663-7377

primesteakhousecp.com

THIRD PLACE

Kelsey’s Steak House

2300 Morthland Drive

Valparaiso

219-465-4022

kelseyssteakhouse.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts