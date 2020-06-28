Best Steakhouse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lighthouse

7501 Constitution Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9283

If you want to enjoy a good steak in Northwest Indiana, The Lighthouse is the perfect place to do so. Besides the amazing menu items and impeccable service, there’s a view you won’t get anywhere else.

“The setting on the lake and the beautiful sunsets definitely set us apart,” said general manager Shane Keeton. “I actually love the way it looks and feels when the lake is frozen, and we have the Christmas decorations everywhere. With that, it only works when paired with great food and service and a commitment to displaying genuine hospitality.”

A unique feature at The Lighthouse is that the large variety of steaks are broiled on a Montague broiler and served on hot plates with the handiwork of broiler cook.

Known for filets and bone-in ribeye that it gets locally from Linz Meats, the seafood is also very popular, especially the macadamia crusted walleye, lobster and yellow lake perch.