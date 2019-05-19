Best Steakhouse

FIRST PLACE
The Lighthouse
7501 Constitution Ave.
Cedar Lake
219-374-9283
If you’re looking for a good steak in the Region, head to Cedar Lake where you can enjoy a top-quality Midwestern prime beef steak in a setting overlooking the water. The Lighthouse restaurant topped voting as the place in Northwest Indiana to enjoy a steak.
“People love the 500-degree sizzling platters,” said General Manager Shane Keeton. “We only accept the best of the best cuts. We offer specialty steaks, like our prime bone-in ribeye and our dry-aged bone-in New York strip steak, which comes from Meats by Linz right here in Crown Point. All of the steaks are also a nice value with salad and sides included, unlike many steakhouses today.”
Customers can top off those tantalizing cuts with a Parmesan or bleu cheese or horseradish crust.
Keeton also credits the staff with the restaurant’s success. “It is all about the people that work here,” he said. “They take pride in where they work and what they do. The service staff is genuinely hospitable, and many have been here since we opened. The kitchen staff is committed to excellence and works long, hard hours to make The Lighthouse so successful. We can not thank them enough for their hard work.”
SECOND PLACE
Gino’s Steakhouse
1259 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-865-3854
600 E. 81st Ave.
Merrillville
219-769-4466
THIRD PLACE
Theo’s Steaks & Seafood
9144 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-838-8000