FIRST PLACE
Allergy & Asthma Specialists
9008 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
3156 Willowcreek Rd.
Portage
15900 W. 101st Ave.
Dyer
219-513-8923
Dr. Sanjay C. Patel has more than 15 years of professional experience treating children and adults in Northwest Indiana. He founded Allergy & Asthma Specialists to treat the most challenging allergy, asthma and immunodeficiency patients. The board-certified practice provides university-level care to patients in a community practice setting.
Among the services offered are allergy skin testing, allergy shots/immunotherapy, food testing and treatment for a number of other conditions, including sinus problems, sinus headaches, chronic cough, immune deficiencies and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
Patel completed his undergraduate and medical school training at Loyola University in Chicago, internal medicine residency at Northwestern University and fellowship training in Allergy, Asthma and Immunology at the University of California-Irvine. He’s a recognized regional expert in asthma, angioedema, atopic dermatitis, drug reactions, eosinophilic esophagitis, immunodeficiencies, sinusitus, stinging insect allergies, urticaria/hives and a number of other conditions. He regularly participates in clinical drug trials and consults the food manufacturing industry, providing educational lectures on the dangers of allergies and their implications in the food supply. He is also on the teaching faculty at Indiana University School of Medicine as an assistant professor of medicine.
