Best Allergy & Asthma Speclialist

FIRST PLACE

Allergy & Asthma Specialists

9008 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

3156 Willowcreek Rd.

Portage

15900 W. 101st Ave.

Dyer

219-513-8923

www.allergyindiana.com

Dr. Sanjay C. Patel has more than 15 years of professional experience treating children and adults in Northwest Indiana. He founded Allergy & Asthma Specialists to treat the most challenging allergy, asthma and immunodeficiency patients. The board-certified practice provides university-level care to patients in a community practice setting.

Among the services offered are allergy skin testing, allergy shots/immunotherapy, food testing and treatment for a number of other conditions, including sinus problems, sinus headaches, chronic cough, immune deficiencies and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Patel completed his undergraduate and medical school training at Loyola University in Chicago, internal medicine residency at Northwestern University and fellowship training in Allergy, Asthma and Immunology at the University of California-Irvine. He’s a recognized regional expert in asthma, angioedema, atopic dermatitis, drug reactions, eosinophilic esophagitis, immunodeficiencies, sinusitus, stinging insect allergies, urticaria/hives and a number of other conditions. He regularly participates in clinical drug trials and consults the food manufacturing industry, providing educational lectures on the dangers of allergies and their implications in the food supply. He is also on the teaching faculty at Indiana University School of Medicine as an assistant professor of medicine.

SECOND PLACE

CarePointe Ear, Nose, Throat & Sinus Centers

99 E. 86th Ave., Suite A

Merrillville

219-318-1192

carepointe.net

THIRD PLACE

Allergy Asthma Care 

5521 W. Lincoln Hwy., Suite 100

Crown Point

219-756-6100

nwi-asthma.com

