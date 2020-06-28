Best Asthma & Allergy Specialist
Best Asthma & Allergy Specialist

Best Asthma & Allergy Specialist

Dr. Dennis Rademaker with the Franciscan Physician Network

Franciscan Physician Network

Multiple locations

800-931-3322

franciscandocs.org

Putting your health in the care of others requires a high level of comfort and trust with providers. Dr. Dennis Rademaker, CO, an allergy and immunology specialist with Franciscan Physician Network, believes that the very competent team they have puts patients at ease.

“Proper treatment of asthma and respiratory disease requires teamwork with multiple care providers delivering the same message. That message is take your medicines on a regular basis, monitor your symptoms and take appropriate action when necessary,” said Rademaker. “Of course, this requires a diligent staff that can help the patients when they need it most. In my 30 years of practicing allergy, I don’t think I’ve encountered a group so rich in specialty expertise outside of a university center.”

With 10 pulmonary doctors and advanced practice providers, a respiratory therapy team and allergy/immunology specialist, as well as a full array of diagnostic services and treatments, Franciscan covers Northwest Indiana with quality treatment in this specialty.

“Our front line staff is highly trained to address our patients' needs quickly and efficiently. This is a crucial part of treating asthmatics and allergic patients,” said Rademaker. “In addition, we also have many other specialists such as endocrinology, ENT (ear/nose/throat) and infectious disease and others to help treat the comorbid conditions associated with asthma and respiratory disorders.”

Expanded biologic therapy, pulmonary testing and an active allergy shot clinic are also used to ensure that patients get the best care possible.

SECOND PLACE

CarePointe Ear, Nose, Throat & Sinus Centers

99 E. 86th Ave., Suite A

Merrillville

219-738-2617

801 MacArthur Blvd.

Munster

219-836-2201

1400 S. Lake Park Ave.

Hobart

219-738-2617

carepointe.net

THIRD PLACE

Allergy & Asthma Specialists

9008 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland

219-513-8923

3156 Willowcreek Rd.

Portage

219-513-8923

15900 W. 101st Ave.

Dyer

219-513-8923

allergyindiana.com

