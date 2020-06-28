Best Asthma & Allergy Specialist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Franciscan Physician Network

Multiple locations

800-931-3322

Putting your health in the care of others requires a high level of comfort and trust with providers. Dr. Dennis Rademaker, CO, an allergy and immunology specialist with Franciscan Physician Network, believes that the very competent team they have puts patients at ease.

“Proper treatment of asthma and respiratory disease requires teamwork with multiple care providers delivering the same message. That message is take your medicines on a regular basis, monitor your symptoms and take appropriate action when necessary,” said Rademaker. “Of course, this requires a diligent staff that can help the patients when they need it most. In my 30 years of practicing allergy, I don’t think I’ve encountered a group so rich in specialty expertise outside of a university center.”

With 10 pulmonary doctors and advanced practice providers, a respiratory therapy team and allergy/immunology specialist, as well as a full array of diagnostic services and treatments, Franciscan covers Northwest Indiana with quality treatment in this specialty.