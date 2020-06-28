Best Asthma & Allergy Specialist

Franciscan Physician Network
Multiple locations
800-931-3322
Putting your health in the care of others requires a high level of comfort and trust with providers. Dr. Dennis Rademaker, CO, an allergy and immunology specialist with Franciscan Physician Network, believes that the very competent team they have puts patients at ease.
“Proper treatment of asthma and respiratory disease requires teamwork with multiple care providers delivering the same message. That message is take your medicines on a regular basis, monitor your symptoms and take appropriate action when necessary,” said Rademaker. “Of course, this requires a diligent staff that can help the patients when they need it most. In my 30 years of practicing allergy, I don’t think I’ve encountered a group so rich in specialty expertise outside of a university center.”
With 10 pulmonary doctors and advanced practice providers, a respiratory therapy team and allergy/immunology specialist, as well as a full array of diagnostic services and treatments, Franciscan covers Northwest Indiana with quality treatment in this specialty.
“Our front line staff is highly trained to address our patients' needs quickly and efficiently. This is a crucial part of treating asthmatics and allergic patients,” said Rademaker. “In addition, we also have many other specialists such as endocrinology, ENT (ear/nose/throat) and infectious disease and others to help treat the comorbid conditions associated with asthma and respiratory disorders.”
Expanded biologic therapy, pulmonary testing and an active allergy shot clinic are also used to ensure that patients get the best care possible.
SECOND PLACE
CarePointe Ear, Nose, Throat & Sinus Centers
99 E. 86th Ave., Suite A
Merrillville
219-738-2617
801 MacArthur Blvd.
Munster
219-836-2201
1400 S. Lake Park Ave.
Hobart
219-738-2617
THIRD PLACE
Allergy & Asthma Specialists
9008 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland
219-513-8923
3156 Willowcreek Rd.
Portage
219-513-8923
15900 W. 101st Ave.
Dyer
219-513-8923
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!