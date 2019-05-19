Best Cardiology Care

FIRST PLACE
Community Hospital
901 MacArthur Blvd.
Munster
219-836-1600
Community Hospital’s Cardiac Care Center provides one of the largest cardiovascular programs in Northwest Indiana.
Community Hospital’s Cardiology team has been recognized for quality care from diagnostic testing and cardiac and peripheral interventions to open heart and valve surgeries, cardiac rehabilitation, heart failure management and disease prevention.
“Our reputation for quality care has attracted some of the most talented heart specialists in the Midwest,” said Dale O'Donnell, vice president of Cardiovascular Services.
Cardiovascular specialists at Community Hospital are skilled in using less invasive procedures for complex heart and vascular care including transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), Watchman for atrial fibrillation and Micra, a tiny leadless pacemaker.
Community Hospital has become one of the leading TAVR programs in the Chicago area for the number of procedures performed and their outcomes. TAVRs are performed through a small needle stick through the groin artery, rather than through a traditional “sternotomy,” in which the chest is surgically opened to replace the heart valve. TAVR patients often return home in one to two days, with significantly shorter recovery times over traditional open-heart surgery.
Watchman offers an alternative to long-term blood-thinning warfarin therapy to reduce stroke risk in patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) not caused by a heart valve issue.
Community was also the first in Northwest Indiana to implant the FDA-approved Micra leadless pacemaker designed to slow heartbeat. The size of a large vitamin, the Micra does not require the creation of a pocket under the skin or the use of leads to deliver pacing therapy. The Micra is approved for safe use with MRI.
“Our physicians and staff always strive to do their very best for patients,” O’Donnell said. “This award is a reflection of their dedication and excellence.”
SECOND PLACE
Franciscan Health
Multiple locations
866-721-111
THIRD PLACE
Cardiovascular Consultants
10010 Donald S. Powers Drive
Munster
219-934-4200