Best Cardiology Care

Cardiovascular Consultants
10010 Donald S. Powers Drive
Munster
219-934-4200
For more than 30 years the doctors at Cardiovascular Consultants have been proving their reputation as a premier cardiac diagnostic and treatment group. With more than 100 years of combined expertise, the doctors have provided comprehensive cardiac care for thousands of patients throughout Northwest Indiana in one comprehensive office.
“We offer patient-centered comprehensive care tailored to meet individual needs at our full-service clinic with fully accredited nuclear stress and ultrasound labs and offering qualifying patients participation in cutting-edge pharmaceutical and device clinical research trials,” said Dr. Mohan Kesani.
The office is equipped with a Heart Rhythm clinic providing pacemaker monitoring, Holter and event monitoring and Coumadin management, and a vein clinic providing specialized procedures and research department.
Staff are experts in the treatment of peripheral artery disease and limb salvage including endovascular intervention, critical limb ischemia and acute limb ischemia and also provide treatment expertise with minimally invasive procedures including angioplasty and atherectomy.
Keeping up with current trends while maintaining long-standing values, doctors provide comprehensive cardiac assessments at convenient locations throughout Lake, Porter and Jasper Counties.
As an independent practice, Cardiovascular Consultants can establish payment plans for those who have no insurance, apply sliding scale fee schedules for those who qualify and provide outpatient testing priced competitively.
“Our certified physicians and staff look forward to 30 more years of providing comprehensive, competent, compassionate, cost-effective care with a holistic approach to improving patients’ health through risk assessment, lifestyle changes and medical treatment,” said Kesani.
SECOND PLACE
Franciscan Health
Multiple locations
800-931-3322
THIRD PLACE
Community Hospital Cardiac Care Center
801 MacArthur Blvd.
Munster
219-836-3477
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!