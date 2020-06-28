Best Cardiology Care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cardiovascular Consultants

10010 Donald S. Powers Drive

Munster

219-934-4200

For more than 30 years the doctors at Cardiovascular Consultants have been proving their reputation as a premier cardiac diagnostic and treatment group. With more than 100 years of combined expertise, the doctors have provided comprehensive cardiac care for thousands of patients throughout Northwest Indiana in one comprehensive office.

“We offer patient-centered comprehensive care tailored to meet individual needs at our full-service clinic with fully accredited nuclear stress and ultrasound labs and offering qualifying patients participation in cutting-edge pharmaceutical and device clinical research trials,” said Dr. Mohan Kesani.

The office is equipped with a Heart Rhythm clinic providing pacemaker monitoring, Holter and event monitoring and Coumadin management, and a vein clinic providing specialized procedures and research department.