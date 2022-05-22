 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Cardiology Care

Best Cardiology Care

Cardiovascular Consultants in Munster 

Cardiovascular Consultants

Multiple locations

219-934-4200

cardioconsultantspc.com

Established to diagnose and treat cardiac diseases in Northwest Indiana patients, Cardiovascular Consultants has built a reputation as a premier provider in the area.

Each of the three offices in Munster and Hammond has cardiologists who specialize in a wide range of care, including peripheral artery disease (PAD) treatment, vein therapy and interventional cardiology.

In addition to offering emergency walk-in appointments, Cardiovascular Consultants also provides specialized services for varicose and spider veins.

Patients can expect the highest level of care from a team of doctors who have extensive training and experience, as well as nurses and staff who serve with compassion and respect.

SECOND PLACE

Community Healthcare System

Multiple locations

219-836-3477

Comhs.org

THIRD PLACE

Franciscan Health

Multiple locations

877-285-6920

franciscanhealth.org

