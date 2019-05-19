FIRST PLACE
As a massage therapist, Dr. Ahmad Sprouse knew well the power of the healing touch. When he was relieved of his severe back pain by a chiropractic doctor, he realized that his calling would include chiropractic manipulation as well as massage.
In September 2018, Dr. Sprouse and his team opened Kennedy Avenue Chiropractic in Hammond. After only eight months, the amazing pain relief, wellness program, and weight loss options have resulted in a Best of the Region win.
“We focus on patient care,” Sprouse said. “We want our patients to have a wonderful experience when they visit us. Many of them are in pain, stressed and depressed, so we want them to leave feeling better physically, mentally, and emotionally.”
As a chiropractic and massage practitioner, Sprouse understands the benefits of holistic and homeopathic treatment.
“The body is an amazing machine,” he said. “We can help heal ourselves, if we provide the right foundation.”
Patients are treated with physical therapy, massage and/or manipulation, homeopathic supplements, CBD products, and other natural options that can help put the body on the healing path.
Kennedy Avenue Chiropractic also offers a weight loss program. “Our doctors provide medical programs to professionally manage your weight loss, ensuring that your specific weight management needs and goals are met without causing distress to your mind or your body,” Sprouse said.
The mission of the office is to make a difference, provide quality care, restore health, offer wellness alternatives, break through limitations, foster hope, achieve goals, in an enjoyable environment, one spine at a time.
The clinic is open six days a week with morning, afternoon, and evening appointments available.
