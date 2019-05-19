FIRST PLACE
Compton and Broomhead Dental Center
901 Fran-Lin Pkwy.
Munster
219-552-8561
Kessler Family Dental and Associates
9161 E. 109th Ave.
Crown Point
219-576-7598
Everyone has a secret to their success, and for the dental offices of Compton and Broomhead / Kessler Family Dental, it’s customer service.
“To us, customer service is made up of several components,” said Dr. Eric Compton. “All of these components together create a wonderful customer experience.”
First is the wide array of services available at the Munster and Winfield locations. The staff provides quality general dentistry for all ages. They also handle periodontal work and gum disease treatment. Cosmetic work such as whitening, Lumineers, implants, Invisalign, crowns, bridges, and cosmetic fillings are their specialty. The practice is a part of Mini Dental Implant Centers of America.
“Our patients appreciate the depth of our comprehensive dentistry work,” Compton said. “We do not have to send patients elsewhere for the work needed. Our staff is educated and trained thoroughly, and we emphasize continuing education. Patients appreciate the fact that they can see the same professionals for all of their oral health concerns.”
Patients are offered a hand massage by the onsite therapist while getting their teeth cleaned. “Not too many places go the extra mile,” he said. “We provide that service because our patients deserve it.” The hours at both sites are very flexible, with appointments from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. certain days.
“We make it a point to constantly remember we are here to serve our patients to the best of our abilities. Our loyal, trusted and dedicated team will continue to make your dental experience No. 1 in the Region for years and years to come.”
