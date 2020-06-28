Best Dentist

Compton and Broomhead Dental Center
901 Fran Lin Parkway
Munster
219-836-0460
Kessler Family Dental and Associates
9161 E. 109th Ave.
Crown Point
219-661-5085
Compton and Broomhead Dental Center and Kessler Family Dental and Associates pride themselves on customer service to their patients and community, according to Dr. Mark Broomhead.
“We stress the relationship between healthy dental care and healthy systemic care,” he said. “We have invested in all the state-of-the-art technology, from same day crowns, CT scanning, digital impressions and digital X-rays, to make dental care as convenient and painless as possible.”
Serving the Munster and Crown Point communities for more than 35 years in a relaxing, friendly, calming atmosphere has helped them stand out from other dental practices in the Region. “We have won the Best of the Region Dental Office seven years in a row, which we are extremely proud of, and we believe our customer service leads the way for us to be honored with this.”
The full-service dental office can provide patients with dental treatment options and help them make the right decisions to fit their needs. The office is open weekdays with extended evening hours, offers sedation dentistry and always accepts new patients.
“We aim to take a preventive approach to dental care, addressing the importance of regular dental visits to limit or eliminate dental problems,” Broomhead explained. “We know our patients and treat our patients like family, and our patients see us the same. Most of our referrals are word of mouth, which is the highest referral we could ask for.”
SECOND PLACE
Ethos Dental Group/M&P Dental
1934 45th Ave.
Munster
219-595-3432
THIRD PLACE
Advanced Dental Concepts
10780 Randolph St.
Crown Point
219-663-6878
3410 Willowcreek Rd.
Portage
219-763-6878
106 Indiana Boundary Rd.
Chesterton
219-926-7595
