Best Dermatologists

Dermio Dermatology

Multiple locations

219-228-4200

Dr. A. David Soleymani is the owner-operator of his small business, which positions him to be fully engaged in the operations of his practice. “I've always had a natural curiosity and desire to continue learning, so it's extremely important to me that our providers stay up-to-date on the current dermatologic and surgical literature,” he said.

His team provides patients greater accessibility to dermatological services with expanded hours and telederm platforms. Additionally, staff works to make a concerted effort to be responsive to patients' concerns and needs in a timely manner. “We also work in partnership with our patients to develop an individualized plan of care, understanding that each patient presents unique circumstances,” said Lena Scheck, certified physician assistant.