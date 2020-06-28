Best Dermatologists
Dr. A. David Soleymani

Dermio Dermatology

Multiple locations

219-228-4200

dermiodermatology.com

Dr. A. David Soleymani is the owner-operator of his small business, which positions him to be fully engaged in the operations of his practice. “I've always had a natural curiosity and desire to continue learning, so it's extremely important to me that our providers stay up-to-date on the current dermatologic and surgical literature,” he said.

His team provides patients greater accessibility to dermatological services with expanded hours and telederm platforms. Additionally, staff works to make a concerted effort to be responsive to patients' concerns and needs in a timely manner. “We also work in partnership with our patients to develop an individualized plan of care, understanding that each patient presents unique circumstances,” said Lena Scheck, certified physician assistant.

Soleymani works to continuously find new ways of improving care, as well as staying up-to-date on the current dermatologic and surgical literature. “We work collaboratively as a team and continually seek new processes to improve the quality of care we provide,” said Margaret Mudd, certified dermatology nurse.

SECOND PLACE

Franciscan Physician Network

Multiple locations

800-931-3322

franciscandocs.org

THIRD PLACE

Dermatology Associates of Northwest Indiana

9120 Columbia Ave.

Munster

219-513-9415

311 E. 89th Ave.

Merrillville

219-769-7060

3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 204

Valparaiso

219-769-7060

dermatologyindiana.com

