Best Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist
urgent

Best Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist

{{featured_button_text}}
Best Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist

CarePointe Sinus Center, from left, Thomas Tarin, Dennis Han, Michele Massow, Ryan Cmejrek, and Sreekant Cherukuri

CarePointe Ear, Nose, Throat & Sinus Centers

801 Macarthur Blvd., Suite 302

Munster

219-836-2201

99 E. 86th Ave., Suite A

Merrillville

219-738-2617

1400 S. Lake Park Ave.

Hobart

219-738-2617

carepointe.net

The largest ear, nose and throat practice in Northwest Indiana has been serving the Region for more than 30 years. The practice includes four physicians and a nurse practitioner. “We cover the entire region with three offices,” said Dr. Dennis Han. “We’re the only practice that does that.”

Their physicians are on staff at Community Hospital in Munster, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospital in Merrillville and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Hobart.

“We’re the largest group in NWI dedicated to ear, nose and throat. We’re also all board certified and have trained at top programs in the country. We also have academic appointments at the IU School of Medicine,” said Han. “And we also have academic affiliation with the University of Chicago Medical Center.”

The practice also covers allergies and full hearing service. “We can make sure people are well taken care of from basic ENT issues to more advanced problems that need university level care,” said Han. “And we take care of all age groups from newborns with tongue tie and trouble feeding to geriatric patients with hearing, swallowing and other problems. We can help patients with simple things to advanced head and neck cancer.”

SECOND PLACE

Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O.

Center for Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery

2203 45th St., Suite B

Highland

219-836-4820

www.indianaent.org

THIRD PLACE

Franciscan Physician Network

Multiple locations

800-931-3322

franciscandocs.org

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts