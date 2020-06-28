Best Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist

CarePointe Ear, Nose, Throat & Sinus Centers
801 Macarthur Blvd., Suite 302
Munster
219-836-2201
99 E. 86th Ave., Suite A
Merrillville
219-738-2617
1400 S. Lake Park Ave.
Hobart
219-738-2617
The largest ear, nose and throat practice in Northwest Indiana has been serving the Region for more than 30 years. The practice includes four physicians and a nurse practitioner. “We cover the entire region with three offices,” said Dr. Dennis Han. “We’re the only practice that does that.”
Their physicians are on staff at Community Hospital in Munster, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospital in Merrillville and St. Mary’s Medical Center in Hobart.
“We’re the largest group in NWI dedicated to ear, nose and throat. We’re also all board certified and have trained at top programs in the country. We also have academic appointments at the IU School of Medicine,” said Han. “And we also have academic affiliation with the University of Chicago Medical Center.”
The practice also covers allergies and full hearing service. “We can make sure people are well taken care of from basic ENT issues to more advanced problems that need university level care,” said Han. “And we take care of all age groups from newborns with tongue tie and trouble feeding to geriatric patients with hearing, swallowing and other problems. We can help patients with simple things to advanced head and neck cancer.”
SECOND PLACE
Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O.
Center for Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
2203 45th St., Suite B
Highland
219-836-4820
THIRD PLACE
Franciscan Physician Network
Multiple locations
800-931-3322
