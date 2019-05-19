{{featured_button_text}}
Best Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists

FIRST PLACE

CarePointe Ear, Nose, Throat & Sinus Centers

801 MacArthur Blvd.

Munster

219-836-2201

1400 S. Lake Park Ave.

Hobart

219-738-2617

99 E. 86th Ave.

Merrillville

219-738-2617

Carepointe.net

What makes CarePointe stand out from other ENT facilities in Northwest Indiana?

“Board certification,” said Dr. Tom Tarin, board certified in Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and a partner at CarePointe. “All of our physicians are board certified in their fields, and that makes all the difference.”

Board certification demonstrates a physician's expertise in a specialty and/or subspecialty. Certification involves a rigorous process of testing and peer evaluation designed and administered by specialists in the specific fields.

That’s why CarePointe has been voted Best Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialist for three consecutive years.

“Because of my board certification, I know when surgery is not the best option for a patient, as well as when it is the best option. Unnecessary surgery exposes the patient to serious risks. We learn techniques to treat patients in the appropriate manner.”

A prime example is sublingual therapy for allergies. At CarePointe, patients receive drops to place under their tongue instead of weekly injections. “We provide a 90-day supply, saving the patient time and the discomfort of weekly injections.”

Balloon sinuplasty, an FDA-approved technology to open blocked sinuses without surgery, also is offered.

Recently, CarePointe expanded its services to include audiology, hearing tests and hearing aids. “Our hearing specialists allow us to serve all head and neck issues that are frequently connected to other ENT issues,” said Tarin. “It’s a natural addition to our service at CarePointe.”

SECOND PLACE

Dr. Leonard V. Covello

900 Ridge Rd., Suite E

Munster

219-836-8100

comhs.org/find-a-doctor/c/covello-leonard

THIRD PLACE

Dr. Bethany Cataldi – Center for Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery

2203 45th St.

Highland

219-836-4820

www.indianaent.org

