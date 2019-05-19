FIRST PLACE
CarePointe Ear, Nose, Throat & Sinus Centers
801 MacArthur Blvd.
Munster
219-836-2201
1400 S. Lake Park Ave.
Hobart
219-738-2617
99 E. 86th Ave.
Merrillville
219-738-2617
What makes CarePointe stand out from other ENT facilities in Northwest Indiana?
“Board certification,” said Dr. Tom Tarin, board certified in Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and a partner at CarePointe. “All of our physicians are board certified in their fields, and that makes all the difference.”
Board certification demonstrates a physician's expertise in a specialty and/or subspecialty. Certification involves a rigorous process of testing and peer evaluation designed and administered by specialists in the specific fields.
That’s why CarePointe has been voted Best Ear, Nose, and Throat Specialist for three consecutive years.
“Because of my board certification, I know when surgery is not the best option for a patient, as well as when it is the best option. Unnecessary surgery exposes the patient to serious risks. We learn techniques to treat patients in the appropriate manner.”
A prime example is sublingual therapy for allergies. At CarePointe, patients receive drops to place under their tongue instead of weekly injections. “We provide a 90-day supply, saving the patient time and the discomfort of weekly injections.”
Balloon sinuplasty, an FDA-approved technology to open blocked sinuses without surgery, also is offered.
Recently, CarePointe expanded its services to include audiology, hearing tests and hearing aids. “Our hearing specialists allow us to serve all head and neck issues that are frequently connected to other ENT issues,” said Tarin. “It’s a natural addition to our service at CarePointe.”
SECOND PLACE
Dr. Leonard V. Covello
900 Ridge Rd., Suite E
Munster
219-836-8100
THIRD PLACE
Dr. Bethany Cataldi – Center for Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
2203 45th St.
Highland
219-836-4820