Dr. Geissler’s Hearing Center

10110 Donald S. Powers Drive

Munster

15900 W. 101st Ave.

Dyer

7134 Calumet Ave.

Hammond

219-836-0022

After being in business for 17 years, Dr. Geissler’s Hearing Center was ecstatic to earn the top spot Best of the Region Best Hearing Center for the first time.

“We’re really happy that our patients and the voters recognized the effort of our fabulous staff,” Dr. Gina Geissler said. “We are a genuine and sincere team, striving to help you achieve the best hearing possible. I think our efforts are appreciated by our patients.”

Services available from Dr. Geissler’s include diagnostics such as baseline hearing, tinnitus evaluation, balance and dizziness evaluation and assessment of hair cells function within the ear. Treatment options include hearing aids, ear wax removal, counseling, training and rehabilitation.