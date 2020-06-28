Dr. Geissler’s Hearing Center
10110 Donald S. Powers Drive
Munster
15900 W. 101st Ave.
Dyer
7134 Calumet Ave.
Hammond
219-836-0022
After being in business for 17 years, Dr. Geissler’s Hearing Center was ecstatic to earn the top spot Best of the Region Best Hearing Center for the first time.
“We’re really happy that our patients and the voters recognized the effort of our fabulous staff,” Dr. Gina Geissler said. “We are a genuine and sincere team, striving to help you achieve the best hearing possible. I think our efforts are appreciated by our patients.”
Services available from Dr. Geissler’s include diagnostics such as baseline hearing, tinnitus evaluation, balance and dizziness evaluation and assessment of hair cells function within the ear. Treatment options include hearing aids, ear wax removal, counseling, training and rehabilitation.
“We offer many services to our patients, so they understand what they need, why they need it, and how to use what they have,” Geissler said. “Teaching and training how to use their aids and devices can help them maximize the benefits they can achieve. We want to make sure they have full knowledge of what’s available.”
That includes counseling and training sessions, in-office and online as well as private classes on topics such as communication strategies.
It’s all part of its extended customer service. “We put ourselves in your shoes,” Geissler said. “We see things from your perspective so that we can understand what you need and the best way to achieve those goals.”
Geissler’s Hearing Center has remained open during the pandemic, including curbside service, to help patients hear the best they can.
SECOND PLACE
Community Hospital Audiology Services
Multiple locations
219-703-2460
THIRD PLACE
Franciscan Physician Network
Multiple locations
800-931-3322
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!