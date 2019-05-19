{{featured_button_text}}
Best Hearing Center

Members of the audiology services team at Community Hospital include supervisor, Tricia O’Halloran (left) and senior audiologist, Dyanna Prairie.

 Provided
Best Hearing Center

Senior Audiologist Natalie Cowan adjusts the hearing piece on a young patient’ for an evaluation at Community Hospital’s Audiology Services.

FIRST PLACE

Community Hospital Audiology Services

9054 A Columbia Ave.

Munster

219-703-2460

Audiology Services of Community Hospital provide comprehensive diagnostic testing for hearing, balance and tinnitus assessment including middle-ear testing and other specialized evaluations. It also continues to be the leading program for diagnostic testing and hearing aid fittings for both pediatric and adult patients.

“We have an amazing staff who are truly dedicated to giving patients the very best in hearing health care available today,” said Tricia O’Halloran, licensed audiologist and manager of Community Hospital Audiology Services. “Our staff is versatile and are highly qualified experts in the field. They are trained to evaluate and treat patients from newborns to geriatrics. We take pride in continually improving our services to ensure we are always providing the highest level of care.”

Community Audiology Services offer a complete array of testing for hearing and balance disorders. After thorough evaluation, the team fits patients with the most advanced digital hearing aid technology.

Individual counseling helps patients with hearing loss function more effectively in social, educational and occupational environments. Audiology Services accepts most insurance and offers self-pay discounts for patients without hearing aid benefits.

Inside of the Community Neuroscience & Sports medicine Center is the Dizziness and Balance Center, where they also conduct audiology services.

“We have the dedication and commitment to provide excellent care to residents in Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs of Chicago,” said O’Halloran. “My staff loves what they do, and it shows.”

SECOND PLACE

Dr. Geissler’s Hearing Center

10110 Donald S. Powers Drive, Suite 202A

Munster

219-836-0022

7134 Calumet Ave.

Hammond

219-931-4725

15900 W. 101st Ave.

Dyer

219-365-6333

geisslerhearing.com

THIRD PLACE

Clear Ear Hearing Aid Center

827 45th St.

Griffith

219-934-9747

Clearearhearing.com

