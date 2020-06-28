Best Hospital

Community Hospital
901 MacArthur Blvd.
Munster
219-836-1600
Community Hospital in Munster continues to achieve national distinction for leading edge treatments and advanced technologies, delivering high quality care close to home.
As Northwest Indiana’s only Comprehensive Stroke Center, the hospital recently received several Get With the Guidelines awards from the American Heart/American Stroke Association including the Gold Plus Award, Target: Stroke Elite, Target: Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll and the Target: Stroke Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. These certifications attest to Community Hospital’s higher-level resources, clinical programs and advanced medical training in caring for patients who have suffered the most severe types of stroke.
Other medical treatment areas for which the hospital has received national recognition include complex cardiac care and minimally invasive heart procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement.
Since January 2017, Community Hospital has performed more than 300 successful TAVR procedures, averaging three cases per week. More than 60% of those patients return home the following day. TAVR’s minimally invasive approach helps certain patients suffering from severe aortic stenosis avoid open-heart surgery.
Making a difference in maternity care, Community Hospital’s Family Birthing Center has established the area’s only dedicated Obstetric Emergency Department. It's in the Labor & Delivery unit and is staffed round-the-clock by board-certified obstetricians. The OB-ED ensures that expectant mothers receive timely specialized care without the wait and anxiety often associated with hospital emergency visits.
“Our level of experience and advanced services are reflective of the doctors, nurses and support staff incorporating their best efforts into everything we do,” said Chief Executive Officer Lou Molina. “We remain focused on what matters most to our patients including clinical excellence delivered in a total caring environment.”
SECOND PLACE
Franciscan Health
Multiple locations
800-931-3322
THIRD PLACE
St. Mary Medical Center
1500 S. Lake Park Ave.
Hobart
219-942-0551
