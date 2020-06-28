Best Hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Community Hospital

901 MacArthur Blvd.

Munster

219-836-1600

Community Hospital in Munster continues to achieve national distinction for leading edge treatments and advanced technologies, delivering high quality care close to home.

As Northwest Indiana’s only Comprehensive Stroke Center, the hospital recently received several Get With the Guidelines awards from the American Heart/American Stroke Association including the Gold Plus Award, Target: Stroke Elite, Target: Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll and the Target: Stroke Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. These certifications attest to Community Hospital’s higher-level resources, clinical programs and advanced medical training in caring for patients who have suffered the most severe types of stroke.

Other medical treatment areas for which the hospital has received national recognition include complex cardiac care and minimally invasive heart procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement.