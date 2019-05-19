FIRST PLACE
Community Hospital
901 MacArthur Blvd.
Munster
219-836-1600
Community Hospital has consistently achieved national distinction for high-quality care. Most recently the Munster hospital received advanced accreditation as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. This certification recognizes Community Hospital’s higher-level resources, clinical programs and advanced medical training in caring for patients who have suffered the most severe types of stroke.
Community Hospital’s Family Birthing Center also is among a handful of facilities in Indiana to receive Perinatal Care Certification from The Joint Commission. The voluntary certification program recognizes hospitals for their achievement in delivering integrated, coordinated and patient-centered care for mothers and their newborns including those who experience high-risk pregnancies and premature births. Community Hospital is the only hospital in Lake or Porter County to provide neonatal physician coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week and the only hospital that provides in-house OB laborists around the clock.
Other medical areas in which the hospital has received national recognition include cancer care, minimally invasive heart procedures including TAVR, complex spine/neurosurgeries and patient safety.
“Our doctors, nurses and support staff incorporate their best efforts into everything we do,” said Chief Executive Lou Molina. “We remain focused on what matters most to our patients including clinical excellence delivered in a total caring environment.”
Community Hospital has been recognized for superior performance in clinical outcomes and patient experience in the treatment of even common conditions. The hospital is also a leader in advancing the health care landscape in Northwest Indiana, routinely bringing ground-breaking procedures and technologies previously available at only academic medical centers.
SECOND PLACE
Franciscan Health
1201 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-738-2100
THIRD PLACE
St. Mary Medical Center
1500 S. Lake Park Ave.
Hobart
219-942-0551