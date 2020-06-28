Best Medi Spa
Best Medi Spa

Best Medi Spa

Dr. Gustavo Galante

Dr. Gustavo E. Galante

322 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite 103

Schererville

219-322-3131

3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 101

Valparaiso

219-299-9300

Galantemd.com

When a patient visits Dr. Gustavo Galante at one of his two locations, he or she is  greeted by a staff described as “superb, the best in the business.” Galante believes that it’s the excellent care and fulfilled expectations that earned his practice Best Medi Spa.

“Every member of our staff is compassionate,” he said. “They all are extremely qualified, but they go beyond the technical aspect and connect with our patients. For non-surgical procedures, it’s the interaction with the staff that helps to keep patients and clients returning to our business.”

Medi spa procedures available at Galante’s practice include Botox cosmetic, Juvyderm, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, IPL (laser treratment), Latisse, skin care products, chemical peels, spider veins treatment and more.

“We emphasize safety,” Galante explained. “Marketing is always ahead of science. I don’t want to jump into a new procedure without ensuring that it has passed multiple tests for safety and satisfaction. We’re never the first, and that’s by design. When you come to us about a procedure we offer, you’ll know it is considered safe and effective.”

Galante and staff believe it’s critical to educate patients on procedures and options.

“Not everyone is the same,” Galante said. Different skin tone, texture, age, and other nuances can make the choice for you different from someone else. We tailor your treatment to your situation as much as possible.”

SECOND PLACE

Vein and Laser Institute

3907 Calumet Ave., Suite 300

Valparaiso

11035 Broadway, Suite A

Crown Point

8230 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-736-8118

Veinandcosmetics.com

THIRD PLACE

Revive Medspa LLC

1608 E. Lincolnway, Suite A2

Valparaiso

219-242-8324

Revivemedspallc.com

