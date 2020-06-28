Dr. Gustavo E. Galante
322 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite 103
Schererville
219-322-3131
3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 101
Valparaiso
219-299-9300
When a patient visits Dr. Gustavo Galante at one of his two locations, he or she is greeted by a staff described as “superb, the best in the business.” Galante believes that it’s the excellent care and fulfilled expectations that earned his practice Best Medi Spa.
“Every member of our staff is compassionate,” he said. “They all are extremely qualified, but they go beyond the technical aspect and connect with our patients. For non-surgical procedures, it’s the interaction with the staff that helps to keep patients and clients returning to our business.”
Medi spa procedures available at Galante’s practice include Botox cosmetic, Juvyderm, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, IPL (laser treratment), Latisse, skin care products, chemical peels, spider veins treatment and more.
“We emphasize safety,” Galante explained. “Marketing is always ahead of science. I don’t want to jump into a new procedure without ensuring that it has passed multiple tests for safety and satisfaction. We’re never the first, and that’s by design. When you come to us about a procedure we offer, you’ll know it is considered safe and effective.”
Galante and staff believe it’s critical to educate patients on procedures and options.
“Not everyone is the same,” Galante said. Different skin tone, texture, age, and other nuances can make the choice for you different from someone else. We tailor your treatment to your situation as much as possible.”
