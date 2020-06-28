× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Gustavo E. Galante

322 U.S. Hwy. 41, Suite 103

Schererville

219-322-3131

3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 101

Valparaiso

219-299-9300

When a patient visits Dr. Gustavo Galante at one of his two locations, he or she is greeted by a staff described as “superb, the best in the business.” Galante believes that it’s the excellent care and fulfilled expectations that earned his practice Best Medi Spa.

“Every member of our staff is compassionate,” he said. “They all are extremely qualified, but they go beyond the technical aspect and connect with our patients. For non-surgical procedures, it’s the interaction with the staff that helps to keep patients and clients returning to our business.”

Medi spa procedures available at Galante’s practice include Botox cosmetic, Juvyderm, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, IPL (laser treratment), Latisse, skin care products, chemical peels, spider veins treatment and more.