FIRST PLACE

Superior Ambulance Service

Various locations

www.superiorambulance.com

Superior Ambulance Service has served the region for 19 years, but this is the first time it was selected the top ambulance service and medical transportation company in the Best of the Region voting by Times’ readers.

Mary Franco, vice president of Superior, said the win was the result of the company’s great customer service. Superior serves Munster, Dyer, Highland, Griffith, East Chicago, Merrillville and Chesterton along with the Community and Franciscan health systems. It is the largest privately held ambulance service in the U.S. with 2,800 employees.

Initially based in Elmhurst, Ill., the company added a second headquarters to serve the Lake County area with ground and helicopter service, Franco said.

“We were very honored and pleasantly surprised to win because we were very aware the ‘Best of’ was out there,” she said. “We reinvest in the company, technology and personnel to give us the ability to keep on providing great customer service.”

SECOND PLACE

InHealth Ambulance Service

9835 Express Drive

Highland

153 W. U.S. Hwy. 6

Valparaiso

107 Lincolnway

LaPorte

219-838-4444

Indianahealth.care

THIRD PLACE

Elite Ambulance

1944 N. Griffith Blvd., Suite F

Griffith

219-923-5556

www.eliteamb.com

