FIRST PLACE
Superior Ambulance Service
Various locations
Superior Ambulance Service has served the region for 19 years, but this is the first time it was selected the top ambulance service and medical transportation company in the Best of the Region voting by Times’ readers.
Mary Franco, vice president of Superior, said the win was the result of the company’s great customer service. Superior serves Munster, Dyer, Highland, Griffith, East Chicago, Merrillville and Chesterton along with the Community and Franciscan health systems. It is the largest privately held ambulance service in the U.S. with 2,800 employees.
Initially based in Elmhurst, Ill., the company added a second headquarters to serve the Lake County area with ground and helicopter service, Franco said.
“We were very honored and pleasantly surprised to win because we were very aware the ‘Best of’ was out there,” she said. “We reinvest in the company, technology and personnel to give us the ability to keep on providing great customer service.”
SECOND PLACE
InHealth Ambulance Service
9835 Express Drive
Highland
153 W. U.S. Hwy. 6
Valparaiso
107 Lincolnway
LaPorte
219-838-4444
Indianahealth.care
THIRD PLACE
Elite Ambulance
1944 N. Griffith Blvd., Suite F
Griffith
219-923-5556