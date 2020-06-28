Superior Ambulance Service
Multiple locations
800-832-2000
“A complete and total commitment” to extraordinary customer service is why Superior Ambulance Service has earned the Best of the Region Best Medical Transportation/Ambulance Service.
“We understand that our customer base is multifaceted,” Vice President Mary Franco said. “Many think of a 911 call when they think of ambulance service. We also handle air and ground transport in nonemergency situations and specialized staffing in areas such as firefighters, paramedics and EMT personnel.”
Franco said that the commitment to customer service includes team members. “Our ownership team sees all of our team members as customers of the company,” she said. “When we speak of customer service, that includes taking care of our internal customer base, which is our Superior team.”
As an immediate response to COVID-19, Superior Ambulance spent more than $1 million for personal protective equipment for its workers. “We didn’t wait for federal or state dollars,” Franco said. “We initiated our own program to provide safety to our team. We take care of our staff as well as our external customers.””
Additional programs provide continuing education and tuition reimbursement for staff members. “We take our role in health care seriously, and we want to provide our team members with every opportunity to improve themselves. That type of long-term thinking is what makes us the absolute best at what we do.”
SECOND PLACE
Elite Ambulance
Multiple locations
773-429-8880
THIRD PLACE
InHealth Integrated Care
Multiple locations
219-838-4444
Indianahealth.care
