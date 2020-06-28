× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Superior Ambulance Service

Multiple locations

800-832-2000

“A complete and total commitment” to extraordinary customer service is why Superior Ambulance Service has earned the Best of the Region Best Medical Transportation/Ambulance Service.

“We understand that our customer base is multifaceted,” Vice President Mary Franco said. “Many think of a 911 call when they think of ambulance service. We also handle air and ground transport in nonemergency situations and specialized staffing in areas such as firefighters, paramedics and EMT personnel.”

Franco said that the commitment to customer service includes team members. “Our ownership team sees all of our team members as customers of the company,” she said. “When we speak of customer service, that includes taking care of our internal customer base, which is our Superior team.”