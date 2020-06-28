Best Memory Care Facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hartsfield Village

10000 Columbia Ave.

Munster

800-297-6188

Hartsfield Village is a continuing care retirement community that celebrates every stage of senior life. Staff focuses on providing the highest quality care that aims to optimize health and wellness and promote successful aging. Hartsfield Village is part of Community Healthcare System.

Recognized in Best of the Region voting for many years, Hartsfield Village offers several levels of living including memory support.

“Hartsfield Village offers a structured memory program in a beautiful environment that has been created specifically to serve the needs of cognitively challenged residents,” said Jill M. Keilman, director of Resident Services.

“Our residents have dementia-specific programming to meet their daily needs as well as to stimulate brain activity,” Keilman said. “Our staff is adept in assisting residents and their family members with daily challenges.”