Best Memory Care Facility

Hartsfield Village
10000 Columbia Ave.
Munster
800-297-6188
Hartsfield Village is a continuing care retirement community that celebrates every stage of senior life. Staff focuses on providing the highest quality care that aims to optimize health and wellness and promote successful aging. Hartsfield Village is part of Community Healthcare System.
Recognized in Best of the Region voting for many years, Hartsfield Village offers several levels of living including memory support.
“Hartsfield Village offers a structured memory program in a beautiful environment that has been created specifically to serve the needs of cognitively challenged residents,” said Jill M. Keilman, director of Resident Services.
“Our residents have dementia-specific programming to meet their daily needs as well as to stimulate brain activity,” Keilman said. “Our staff is adept in assisting residents and their family members with daily challenges.”
Living space is divided into two areas joined in the middle with an open nurses’ station. The unit offers interactive, therapeutic lifestyle stations to enhance resident engagement, fulfillment and independence.
“Hartsfield memory support staff has participated in dementia sensitivity training so that we have a better idea of what it is like — the challenges of being older and living with associated health issues,” Keilman said.
Memory support at Hartsfield Village has received the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Excellence in Care Dementia Care Program of Distinction.
SECOND PLACE
Symphony Post-Acute Network
1555 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-323-8700
THIRD PLACE
Avalon Springs Health Campus
2400 Silhavy Rd.
Valparaiso
219-476-3416
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!