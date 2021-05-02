Best Memory Care Facility

Residences Senior Living

401 U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-864-0700

2300 Village Point

Chesterton

219-921-5200

Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville and Coffee Creek in Chesterton are senior living communities that can help with memory care and provide a loving environment for those who need it. Physician-owned and locally operated, Residences offers maximum independence, compassionate memory support, dignity, health and modern senior living in private studio apartments.

The memory support program provides a safe, stimulating environment for those with memory challenges. Independence and compassionate care are blended to give residents all the independence they want, with the assistance they need.

According to its website, Residences’ mission is to maintain quality of life for residents, their families and staff members.