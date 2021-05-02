 Skip to main content
Best Memory Care Facility
Best Memory Care Facility

Residences Senior Living

401 U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-864-0700

2300 Village Point

Chesterton

219-921-5200

residencesseniorliving.com

Residences at Deer Creek in Schererville and Coffee Creek in Chesterton are senior living communities that can help with memory care and provide a loving environment for those who need it. Physician-owned and locally operated, Residences offers maximum independence, compassionate memory support, dignity, health and modern senior living in private studio apartments.

The memory support program provides a safe, stimulating environment for those with memory challenges. Independence and compassionate care are blended to give residents all the independence they want, with the assistance they need.

According to its website, Residences’ mission is to maintain quality of life for residents, their families and staff members.

“We’re deeply honored to win first place in the Memory Care category. It is a huge testament to each and every one of our amazing and dedicated team members,” says Operations Manager Melissa Caldwell. “Last year was hard for so many people and businesses, but for the senior living industry, it was especially challenging for residents, staff and families. To know all of our hard work to keep so many people safe and connected didn’t go unnoticed means a lot.”

SECOND PLACE

Hartsfield Village

10000 Columbia Ave.

Munster

219-934-0750

hartsfieldvillage.com

THIRD PLACE

Brentwood at Hobart Assisted Living & Memory Care

1420 St. Marys Circle

Hobart

219-400-5019

meridiansenior.com/senior-living/in/hobart/brentwood-at-hobart

