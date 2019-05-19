FIRST PLACE
Hartsfield Village
10000 Columbia Ave.
Munster
219-934-0750
Hartsfield Village provides holistic care with an interdisciplinary team that treats the mind, body and spirit. The full complement of medical staff includes medical director and nurse practitioner 24/7 with in-house consultative physician specialties that include physiatry, neurology, pulmonology and psychiatry.
That emphasis on round-the-clock-care is a major reason Hartsfield was voted Best of the Region Nursing Care/Acute Rehab.
Hartsfield Village maintains quality CMS rankings and has Joint Commission Accreditation with Post-Acute Care Certification. Hartsfield Village is proud to be part of the Community Healthcare System, one of the nation’s most respected health care organizations.
“At Hartsfield Village, patients will find a personal and premier experience that in many cases accelerates the healing process,” said Leslie Darrow-Corley, executive director. “There is a true collaboration between our nursing staff, therapists and the medical team. We maintain state-of-the-art equipment in multiple gyms that closely resemble upscale sports medicine clinics. Our beautiful environment and many amenities including scenic courtyards, walking paths, a putting green.”
SpaPointe salon, massage therapy, an artisan café and gourmet coffee bar are all meant to complement the healing process.
“Our team of experts is knowledgeable and compassionate, dedicated to the well being of every patient we serve,” Darrow-Corley said. “Hartsfield Village selects the very best for our team by hiring new members who both value and maintain a high degree of empathy. Our physical, occupational, speech and respiratory therapists are true healers who make a difference every day. Our therapists believe in our patients’ ability to not only achieve, but in many cases, surpass their planned goals.”
SECOND PLACE
Symphony Post Acute Network
2775 Village Point
Chesterton
219-304-6700
1555 S. Main St.
Crown Point
219-323-8700
1532 Calumet Ave.
Dyer
219-515-4700
THIRD PLACE
Wittenberg Village
1200 E. Luther Drive
Crown Point
219-663-3860