Best Nursing Care/Acute Rehab Community

Hartsfield Village

10000 Columbia Ave.

Munster

800-297-6188

Hartsfieldvillage.com

When your loved one needs long-term skilled nursing care, count on Hartsfield Village’s caring staff to assist with activities of daily living and mobility based on each individual’s circumstances and needs.

The experienced team of professionals at Hartsfield Village’s Rehabilitation Center help patients recover from surgery, injury or serious illness. Although transitions can be challenging, the Rehabilitation Center strives to facilitate the process smoothly in an encouraging environment where patients feel well-informed and welcome.

Hartsfield Village offers comprehensive rehabilitation services including physical, occupational and speech therapies, respiratory therapy, IV therapy, nutrition, wound and pain management programs.

“The team at Hartsfield Village prides itself on providing compassionate care as well as state-of-the-art therapy in a comfortable and spa-like environment,” said Susan Seydel, facility administrator. “We strive to exceed the expectations of each and every one of our patients and residents, and it is a true honor to serve our community.”

Patients have private and semi-private rooms with flat screen TVs, 24-hour nursing care, individualized care planning, medication management and meals to meet specific dietary and therapeutic needs from a registered dietitian. They also have access to daily therapeutic recreational activities, salon services, massage therapy and much more.

Hartsfield Village’s post-acute rehabilitation program offers advanced technology and rehabilitation techniques to help patients achieve maximum function and independence. The result is an outcome-driven environment that provides the most efficient and effective care.

SECOND PLACE

Symphony Post-Acute Network

2775 Village Point

Chesterton

219-304-6700

1555 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-323-8700

1532 Calumet Ave.

Dyer

219-515-4700

Symphonynetwork.com

THIRD PLACE

Wittenberg Village

1200 E. Luther Drive

Crown Point

219-663-3860

www.wittenbergvillage.org

