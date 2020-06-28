Best Nursing Care/Acute Rehab Community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hartsfield Village

10000 Columbia Ave.

Munster

800-297-6188

When your loved one needs long-term skilled nursing care, count on Hartsfield Village’s caring staff to assist with activities of daily living and mobility based on each individual’s circumstances and needs.

The experienced team of professionals at Hartsfield Village’s Rehabilitation Center help patients recover from surgery, injury or serious illness. Although transitions can be challenging, the Rehabilitation Center strives to facilitate the process smoothly in an encouraging environment where patients feel well-informed and welcome.

Hartsfield Village offers comprehensive rehabilitation services including physical, occupational and speech therapies, respiratory therapy, IV therapy, nutrition, wound and pain management programs.