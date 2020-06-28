Best Orthopedics

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana

Multiple locations

219-924-3300

By sticking to its core principals, Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana once again earned Best of the Region in Orthopedics for 2020. It is the 10th consecutive year that OSNI has received the distinction.

Dr. Nitin Khanna believes that a patient centered approach is why OSNI is considered the premier orthopedic center. “Our guiding principle is patient-first care,” he said. “The safety and quality of care for our patients is our highest priority.”

Khanna credits the teamwork of staff at all OSNI locations for excellent patient care. That personalized care begins with access to an OSNI team member as soon as possible. “When a person is in pain, immediate access to a specialist is critical to great outcomes,” he said.