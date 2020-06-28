Best Orthopedics

Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana
Multiple locations
219-924-3300
By sticking to its core principals, Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana once again earned Best of the Region in Orthopedics for 2020. It is the 10th consecutive year that OSNI has received the distinction.
Dr. Nitin Khanna believes that a patient centered approach is why OSNI is considered the premier orthopedic center. “Our guiding principle is patient-first care,” he said. “The safety and quality of care for our patients is our highest priority.”
Khanna credits the teamwork of staff at all OSNI locations for excellent patient care. That personalized care begins with access to an OSNI team member as soon as possible. “When a person is in pain, immediate access to a specialist is critical to great outcomes,” he said.
OSNI remains an independent, privately owned practice. Khanna said that allows the staff to focus on the patient and not corporate bottom lines. “We believe that if we provide outstanding care to our patients, the rest will fall into place,” he said. “We do not believe corporate medicine always provides patients with the best quality of care.”
OSNI physicians have trained at the most prestigious programs in the country and are on staff at every hospital in the Region. “Our philosophy focuses on exhaustive nonoperative care prior to considering surgery,” Khanna said. “Our surgeons have published and presented at national and international meetings and are considered experts in the field of minimally invasive and outpatient surgery.”
OSNI has also become the leader in providing second opinions to patients considering surgery. The fact that other surgeons and physicians recommend OSNI for second opinions speaks to its quality and innovative care.
With multiple locations across Northwest Indiana, Saturday and evening hours, and state-of-the-art technology and equipment, OSNI is committed to world-class care.
SECOND PLACE
Bone and Joint Specialists
Multiple locations
219-795-3360
THIRD PLACE
Lakeshore Bone and Joint Institute
Multiple locations
219-921-1444
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!