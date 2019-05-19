FIRST PLACE
Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana
Multiple locations
219-924-3300
Dr. Nitin Khanna believes that a “patient centered approach” is why Northwest Indiana voters selected Orthopedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana as Best of the Region in Orthopedics.
“Our entire team is proud to accept this honor from the patients of Northwest Indiana as it affirms our patient centered approach,” Khanna said. “The entire staff at all OSNI locations deserve a tremendous amount of credit for their teamwork in achieving excellent patient care.”
That personalized care begins with access to an OSNI team member within 24 hours, according to Khanna. “When a person is in pain, immediate access to a specialist is critical to great outcomes,” he said.
OSNI physicians have trained at the most prestigious programs in the country and are on staff at every hospital in the region. “Our philosophy focuses on exhaustive nonoperative care prior to considering surgery,” Khanna said. “Our surgeons have published and presented at national and international meetings and are considered experts in the field of minimally invasive and outpatient surgery.”
OSNI has also become the leader in providing second opinions to patients considering surgery. At OSNI, all patients are treated as part of the OSNI family.
This is the 9th consecutive year that Orthopedic Specialists has been voted Best of the Region. With multiple locations across Northwest Indiana, Saturday and evening appointments, and state-of-the-art technology and equipment, OSNI is committed to ensuring patients receive world-class care.
SECOND PLACE
Bone and Joint Specialists
Multiple locations
219-795-3360
THIRD PLACE
Lakeshore Bone and Joint Institute
Multiple locations
219-921-1444