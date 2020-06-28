Best Pain Management
Best Pain Management

Best Pain Management

Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists

Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists

8840 Calumet Ave., Suite 103

Munster

1100 S. Calumet Rd., Suite 1

Chesterton

1500 S. Lake Park Ave.

Hobart

219-836-7246

Spinecaremw.com

 

Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists works diligently to identify an effective treatment to help diminish a patient’s pain, knowing that can profoundly improve the patient’s quality of life. That’s what drives Midwest Interventional's efforts to provide cutting-edge treatments for pain.

According to the spine specialists, it helps patients feel healthy, vibrant, energetic and successful.

Pain creates a massive breakdown that is physically, mentally and emotionally harmful. Its effects on relationships, finances, every aspect of life can be devastating.

To prevent this, the specialists care for patients as they would a family member and encourage them to adjust their lives to restore energy, vitality and health.

Medical innovation is at the core of Midwest Interventional's pain relief. As part of its innovative and evidence-based treatments for pain in Northwest Indiana, Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists offer many minimally invasive treatment options, the most advanced techniques and state-of-the-art technology for the treatment and management of chronic pain. For many, the results can be life changing.

SECOND PLACE

NWI Spine Institute

11055 Broadway, Suite A

Crown Point

1551 Sturdy Rd.

Valparaiso

219-797-7463

Nwispineinstitute.com

THIRD PLACE

Centers for Pain Control

Multiple locations

219-476-7246

Discover-cpc.com

