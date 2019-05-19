FIRST PLACE
Bone & Joint Specialists
Multiple locations
219-795-3360
For the second consecutive year, Bone & Joint Specialists has been voted Best of the Region for Best Pain Management. Dr. Michael Knesek, an expert in Sports Medicine who treats complex hip and shoulder disorders, credits the philosophy practiced at Bone & Joint for its success.
“Pain management does not mean pain medications,” he said.
Knesek continued: “What we explain to our patients is that pain management does not mean you’re taking medications with potential risks and side effects for the rest of your life,” he said. “People hear the phrase pain management and they are fearful of addictive medications, so they suffer in silence. But we can show them a better way to a higher quality of life.”
Pain management at Bone & Joint always begins with a comprehensive examination. “We need to know the source of your pain, and also understand how that problem may be impacting other joints and muscles,” Knesek said. “Once we have a clear picture of your situation, we can work on clearing up your pain.”
Physical therapy is at the top of Bone & Joint’s treatment list. Anti-inflammatory medicines may be used short-term, as well as low-dose pain medications. Once pain and inflammation are significantly reduced, patients are weaned off medications. For complex cases, Knesek may use ortho biologic injections, platelet rich plasma, stem cells or cortisone. Others on the team may use epidurals, facet blocks and nerve blocks. These can reduce inflammation within the spine or joints.
“Bone & Joint has extensive experience in the field of pain management, and we are always on the leading edge of new technology. We can help you become pain free. Surgery is always the last resort given to reduce your pain,” he said.
SECOND PLACE
Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute
Multiple locations
219-921-1444
THIRD PLACE
Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists
Multiple locations
219-836-7246