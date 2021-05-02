Best Pain Management

Centers for Pain Control & Vein Care

Multiple locations

219-209-0607

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 1 in 5 Americans suffer from chronic pain every day. Some is caused by musculoskeletal conditions such as back and joint pain, uterine fibroids and vein disorders such as varicose veins. The board-certified physicians at The Centers for Pain Control & Vein Care offer a multifaceted approach to patient care in these areas.

According to its website, the team works to diagnose underlying causes of pain and vein disease to give patients a comprehensive treatment plan.

The Centers for Pain Control & Vein Care team specializes in treating neck, back and joint pain, using physical therapies and chiropractic medicine as well as cutting-edge interventions, and refers to area surgeons who offer spine and joint surgery. They also treat both medical and cosmetic vein disease with the most current technologies.