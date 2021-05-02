Best Pain Management

Centers for Pain Control & Vein Care
Multiple locations
219-209-0607
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 1 in 5 Americans suffer from chronic pain every day. Some is caused by musculoskeletal conditions such as back and joint pain, uterine fibroids and vein disorders such as varicose veins. The board-certified physicians at The Centers for Pain Control & Vein Care offer a multifaceted approach to patient care in these areas.
According to its website, the team works to diagnose underlying causes of pain and vein disease to give patients a comprehensive treatment plan.
The Centers for Pain Control & Vein Care team specializes in treating neck, back and joint pain, using physical therapies and chiropractic medicine as well as cutting-edge interventions, and refers to area surgeons who offer spine and joint surgery. They also treat both medical and cosmetic vein disease with the most current technologies.
“We're so proud you chose us as Best in the Region for Pain Care. Your ability to continue enjoying and getting the most out of your life is extremely important to our doctors, nurses and staff, “ says Mat Larson, projects manager. “A lot of people deal with pain, and we’re here to take care of those people. Thank you for taking care of us with your votes.”
