Best Pediatric Care

Kids First Pediatrics on 30
1160 Joliet St., Suite 103
Dyer
219-322-8534
Available, dedicated, personal.
“Those aren’t just words at Kids First,” explained Jacqueline Chang-Stroman, practice manager. “Those are the core beliefs that we use in our practice on a daily basis.”
Parents get their physicians' cell phone numbers. Instead of being sent to an urgent care facility during off-hours, parents are encouraged to call their pediatrician first and review symptoms.
“We build a long-term relationship with your children, and with you,” Chang-Stroman said. “We ask you to call us, no matter the time of day or the weekend, and tell us what’s going on with your child. We’ll work through the symptoms and provide solid help based on their history.”
The staff maintains an old-school mentality, while utilizing the latest technology. “We do all of our billing in-house,” Chang-Stroman said. “That allows us the flexibility to work with you regarding co-pays, out-of-pocket costs and self-pay. You get to work with the same team who knows your child and family. There’s a lot of comfort in familiarity.”
Kids First offers an up-to-date website and a mobile app. During the pandemic, it has offered curb-side visits and telemedicine. As an independent practice, it can make decisions based on your best interests, according to Chang-Stroman.
Flexible hours, dedicated staff, a team of pediatricians focused on children’s health, and the personal touch provided by an independent, local organization. Kids First has been recognized in Best of the Region for 12 consecutive years – for good reason.
SECOND PLACE
Franciscan Physician Network
Multiple locations
800-931-3322
THIRD PLACE
Northshore Health Centers
Multiple locations
219-763-8112
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!