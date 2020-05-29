Best Pediatric Care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kids First Pediatrics on 30

1160 Joliet St., Suite 103

Dyer

219-322-8534

Available, dedicated, personal.

“Those aren’t just words at Kids First,” explained Jacqueline Chang-Stroman, practice manager. “Those are the core beliefs that we use in our practice on a daily basis.”

Parents get their physicians' cell phone numbers. Instead of being sent to an urgent care facility during off-hours, parents are encouraged to call their pediatrician first and review symptoms.

“We build a long-term relationship with your children, and with you,” Chang-Stroman said. “We ask you to call us, no matter the time of day or the weekend, and tell us what’s going on with your child. We’ll work through the symptoms and provide solid help based on their history.”