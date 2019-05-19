Best Pediatric Care

FIRST PLACE
Franciscan Physician Network
Multiple locations
800-931-3322
Franciscan Health pediatric services are designed to meet the unique medical, emotional, and developmental needs of children.
“We are thankful for the trust that parents throughout the Region have placed in our Franciscan Physician Network pediatricians and nurse practitioners to provide compassionate care to their children,” said Robert Blaszkiewicz, communications and media relations specialist. “From the tiniest infant to the maturing teenager, Franciscan Health’s medical staff is mission driven to keep children healthy.”
That includes routine exams and vaccinations.
“Beyond physical well-being, our pediatricians are also involved with treatment of other problems that can affect children and adolescents, including behavioral difficulties, developmental issues, social stresses and depression or anxiety disorder,” Blaszkiewicz said. “At our Dyer location, we offer an adolescent residential treatment program for youths, ages 12 through 18, providing a highly structured and controlled environment.”
Franciscan’s commitment is also evident in their community outreach programs, from Diaper Drive to Safe Kids Day to teach children and parents how to prevent accidents and injuries.
SECOND PLACE
Community Hospital
901 MacArthur Blvd.
Munster
219-836-1600
THIRD PLACE
Kids First Pediatrics on 30
1160 Joliet St.
Dyer
219-322-8534