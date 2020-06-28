Best Pharmacy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Walgreens

Multiple locations

New services meet time-honored traditions at pharmacy giant Walgreens. In 1901 Charles Walgreen Sr. bought the drugstore where he had been a pharmacist. That led to him starting a chain of Walgreens pharmacies. Through the years, Charles Walgreen II and III have kept the growth going.

The company says Walgreen Sr. manufactured his own line of drug products to ensure high quality at low prices.

Now Walgreens offers health apps and devices to track activity, with Balance Rewards for healthy choices and savings on purchases. Walgreens has gone beyond filling prescriptions to offering health services including flu shots, and the availability of nurse practitioners. Walgreens also commits to advances in energy savings and contributing to charitable causes, the company says.

SECOND PLACE

CVS

Multiple locations