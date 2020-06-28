Best Pharmacy
urgent

Best Pharmacy

{{featured_button_text}}
Best Pharmacy

Walgreens

Multiple locations

walgreenscom

New services meet time-honored traditions at pharmacy giant Walgreens. In 1901 Charles Walgreen Sr. bought the drugstore where he had been a pharmacist. That led to him starting a chain of Walgreens pharmacies. Through the years, Charles Walgreen II and III have kept the growth going.

The company says Walgreen Sr. manufactured his own line of drug products to ensure high quality at low prices.

Now Walgreens offers health apps and devices to track activity, with Balance Rewards for healthy choices and savings on purchases. Walgreens has gone beyond filling prescriptions to offering health services including flu shots, and the availability of nurse practitioners. Walgreens also commits to advances in energy savings and contributing to charitable causes, the company says.

SECOND PLACE

CVS

Multiple locations

cvs.com

THIRD PLACE

HealthLinc

Mulitple locations

healthlincchc.org

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts