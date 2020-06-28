Best Pharmacy

Walgreens
Multiple locations
New services meet time-honored traditions at pharmacy giant Walgreens. In 1901 Charles Walgreen Sr. bought the drugstore where he had been a pharmacist. That led to him starting a chain of Walgreens pharmacies. Through the years, Charles Walgreen II and III have kept the growth going.
The company says Walgreen Sr. manufactured his own line of drug products to ensure high quality at low prices.
Now Walgreens offers health apps and devices to track activity, with Balance Rewards for healthy choices and savings on purchases. Walgreens has gone beyond filling prescriptions to offering health services including flu shots, and the availability of nurse practitioners. Walgreens also commits to advances in energy savings and contributing to charitable causes, the company says.
SECOND PLACE
CVS
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
HealthLinc
Mulitple locations
