Best Physical Therapy

Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists

Multiple locations

219-301-7961

Helping patients to live unhindered and pain-free has earned Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists Best of the Region Physical Therapy.

With four locations — Highland, LaPorte, Valparaiso and Crown Point— the specialists at Orthopedic & Balance Therapy are just a short trip for everyone in Northwest Indiana.

“We believe our core values really resonate with our patients,” explained Shane Nowak, director of WOW experiences at the practice. “Every member of our incredible staff reflects these values in their daily interactions. These values help our patients understand they are extended family members.”

The practice adheres to CARES core values:

Create a WOW experience

Adapt to change

Radiate team spirit

Embrace relationships

Support the community.