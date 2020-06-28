Best Physical Therapy

Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists
Multiple locations
219-301-7961
Helping patients to live unhindered and pain-free has earned Orthopedic & Balance Therapy Specialists Best of the Region Physical Therapy.
With four locations — Highland, LaPorte, Valparaiso and Crown Point— the specialists at Orthopedic & Balance Therapy are just a short trip for everyone in Northwest Indiana.
“We believe our core values really resonate with our patients,” explained Shane Nowak, director of WOW experiences at the practice. “Every member of our incredible staff reflects these values in their daily interactions. These values help our patients understand they are extended family members.”
The practice adheres to CARES core values:
- Create a WOW experience
- Adapt to change
- Radiate team spirit
- Embrace relationships
- Support the community.
“It’s not just a catchy phrase,” Nowak said. “It’s what every one of us here at Orthopedic Balance & Therapy incorporate into our professional lives. We care about our patients, their progress and health, and how we can help them achieve a pain-free life.”
Nowak said many former patients stay in touch with team members long after their rehabilitation is complete. “We think that speaks volumes about our core values,” she said.
Services include physical therapy, balance and gait therapy, sports-injury rehab, massage therapy, vertigo and dizziness program and orthotics. Blogs, workshops and patient testimonials are available on the website.
SECOND PLACE
Evolve Chiropractic & Integrated Wellness
11496 Broadway
Crown Point
219-663-3003
THIRD PLACE
ATI Physical Therapy
Multiple locations
855-362-9201
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!