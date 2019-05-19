FIRST PLACE
Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute
Multiple locations
219-921-1444
At Lakeshore, patients are encouraged to expect greatness.
“Our patients enjoy and respect the clinical staff,” said Michael Wendahl, director of Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy at Lakeshore. “We strive to make patients feel welcome and respected when entering our facilities along with having great clinical outcomes.”
At Lakeshore, therapists begin by listening to the patient and identifying all factors in their treatment. A patient's condition is assessed using evidence based clinical decisions. The clinical staff also emphasizes patient education to ensure that expectations are realized and provide the direction to maximize their outcomes.
“We communicate and consult with the referring physicians on a consistent basis discussing patient involvement, progression and outcome expectations,” Wendahl said.
Lakeshore's personal attention extends to staff too. “Medical technology is consistently changing, so our staff is provided the opportunity to learn and put to practice to better serve our patient population,” Wendahl said.
Physical Therapy is provided at five locations Chesterton, Valparaiso, Portage, Crown Point, and Schererville. Occupational Therapy is available at Chesterton, Crown Point, and Portage. Hours are flexible at all locations for patient convenience.
“We would like the community of Northwest Indiana to know that Lakeshore Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy provides specialized patient care focusing on maximizing patient abilities following an injury and returning them to an active and quality lifestyle,” Wendahl said.
SECOND PLACE
ATI Physical Therapy
Multiple locations
877-680-3654
THIRD PLACE
Franciscan Health Physical Therapy Services
Multiple locations
866-721-9111