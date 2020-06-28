Best Podiatrist
Dr. Michael Nirenberg with a laser he uses for minimally invasive procedures to correct heel and ankle problems at Friendly Foot Care in Crown Point

Friendly Foot Care

Dr. Michael Nirenberg

50 W. 94th Place

Crown Point

219-663-2273

Friendlyfootcare.com

It’s now 11 consecutive years at the top of the list. Friendly Foot Care P.C. has once again been voted Best of the Region for Best Podiatrist. Dr. Michael Nirenberg believes it’s the problem-solving aspect that makes the podiatry center stand out from the rest.

“I love to be challenged by a complex situation,” he explained. “Many of our new patients come to us after not getting the desired results elsewhere. They have a complex problem. That gets my creative juices flowing.”

In addition to solving podiatry problems at the Crown Point location, Nirenberg assists the Canadian police in solving cases through forensic podiatry. “The forensic aspect helps me in my practice, especially when I have a difficult case,” he said. 

Nirenberg has also published multiple papers on nerve pain and gait problems. His practice deals with all aspects of foot and ankle treatment.

At Friendly Foot Care, Nirenberg, Dr. Scott Keith and the support staff work toward the end result — freedom from pain. “I am very fortunate to have such a superb staff,” Nirenberg said. “We work as a team to relieve foot pain and associated problems. Our staff makes patients feel comfortable during their visit and happy they chose us to help them.”

The team at Friendly Foot Care stays on top of new procedures and treatments to offer a full range of options to their patients. The results speak for themselves with 11 years as Best of the Region.

SECOND PLACE

Bone and Joint Specialists

Dr. James Hong

Multiple locations

219-795-3360

Orthopedicdoctors.com

THIRD PLACE

Franciscan Physician Network

Multiple locations

800-931-3322

franciscandocs.org

