Friendly Foot Care

Dr. Michael Nirenberg

50 W. 94th Place

Crown Point

219-663-2273

It’s now 11 consecutive years at the top of the list. Friendly Foot Care P.C. has once again been voted Best of the Region for Best Podiatrist. Dr. Michael Nirenberg believes it’s the problem-solving aspect that makes the podiatry center stand out from the rest.

“I love to be challenged by a complex situation,” he explained. “Many of our new patients come to us after not getting the desired results elsewhere. They have a complex problem. That gets my creative juices flowing.”

In addition to solving podiatry problems at the Crown Point location, Nirenberg assists the Canadian police in solving cases through forensic podiatry. “The forensic aspect helps me in my practice, especially when I have a difficult case,” he said.

Nirenberg has also published multiple papers on nerve pain and gait problems. His practice deals with all aspects of foot and ankle treatment.