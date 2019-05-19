FIRST PLACE
Bone & Joint Specialists, Dr. James Hong
Multiple locations
219-795-3360
2019 marks the fifth consecutive year that Bone and Joint Specialists has been recognized as Best of the Region for podiatry.
Dr. James Hong, a Merrillville native, believes such success reflects how patients are valued by everyone at Bone and Joint.
“Every patient is treated as though they are a member of our family,” Hong said. “At Bone & Joint that is not a cliché; it’s a way of doing business that focuses on the patient’s needs before, during, and after treatment.”
Hong is board certified in Foot and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. He actively trains and supervises residents at the Franciscan St. Margaret/Midwestern University Residency program. For 10 years, he has been the expert in podiatry treatment at Bone & Joint.
“I always take a conservative approach to treatment,” he said. “With our advanced imaging options, we can accurately diagnose the problem and decide the best course of treatment. We review each case individually and create a customized treatment plan that may include medical management, physical therapy, or injections. Surgery is usually the last option.”
With four locations in Northwest Indiana, patients can find the right fit for their schedule. Physical therapy, MRI, and advanced imaging makes Bone & Joint a one-stop shop. “Many of our patients are in pain, and they appreciate not having to go to several places for tests and follow-up therapy,” Hong said.
New patients can book their first appointment online through the website or call the number listed. The convenience is part of the family treatment available from Bone & Joint Specialists.
SECOND PLACE
Friendly Foot Care, Dr. Michael Nirenberg
50 W. 94th Place
Crown Point
219-663-2273
THIRD PLACE
Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute
Multiple locations
219-921-1444