FIRST PLACE
Hartsfield Village
10000 Columbia Ave.
Munster
219-934-0750
“When you walk through the halls of Hartsfield Village, one can feel the warmth and literally hear the joy and laughter,” says Leslie Darrow-Corley, executive director at Hartsfield Village. “We do so many things together and have so much fun. Staff and residents alike have smiles on their faces.”
That would be the reason Hartsfield Village was voted Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community.
Darrow-Corley explained that residents are respected and given purpose. “They hold office on our Resident Council, volunteer both within and outside the community, lead our Welcome Committee, maintain our summer garden, even facilitate group activities and sing in our community choir,” she said.
"There is a profound connection between our residents and staff. Team members approach caregiving with a sense of compassion and pride. Every resident on campus has a unique history and character, which calls for personalized support and interactions."
Families can count on Hartsfield Village to take care of their loved ones in various phases of their lives. Independent and assisted living residents partake in many therapeutic programs together on and off campus. They include the summer courtyard concert, Veteran’s Day luncheon, daily exercise programs, annual health fair, holiday celebrations and happy hour.
“Our residents across multiple levels of care develop sincere friendships,” Darrow-Corley said. “The Resident Services director’s sole role in the community is to assist residents and their families with transitioning through the continuum to ensure maximum resident independence and success.”
SECOND PLACE
Residences at Deer Creek/Coffee Creek
401 U.S. Hwy. 30
Schererville
219-864-0700
2300 Village Point
Chesterton
219-921-5200
THIRD PLACE
Symphony Post Acute Network
2775 Village Point
Chesterton
219-304-6700
1555 S. Main Street
Crown Point
219-323-8700
1532 Calumet Av.
Dyer
219-515-4700