Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community

Best Retirement/Assisted Living Facility

Hartsfield Village

Hartsfield Village

10000 Columbia Ave.

Munster

800-297-6188

Hartsfieldvillage.com

Hartsfield Village, part of the Community Healthcare System, is a continuing care retirement community in Munster.

Residents live comfortably, receiving services and amenities that are appropriate at the time for each phase of their lives. As those needs change, they can conveniently transition to other levels of living. Families can rely on excellence in care for their loved ones with seamless transitions to Hartsfield Village’s independent and assisted living apartments, a memory support unit and rehabilitation center.

“It is an honor to be part of a community that has been voted not just Best in Region, but No. 1 Best in Region for 13 years in a row,” said Larissa Rudloff, residential care administrator. “We strive to make a difference every day through the delivery of compassionate care to our residents.”

On a 38-acre campus, Hartsfield Village offers residents opportunities for social connections and maintenance-free living. Outside, residents enjoy picturesque surroundings that include beautiful courtyards, a walking path, pond, gardens and a putting green. Inside, amenities include a fitness room, SpaPointe salon services, underground parking garage, 24/7 security, Artisan Café with fresh healthy selections, game rooms as well as a gourmet coffee bar. Residents also have free transportation to local stores and medical appointments.

“We understand that it takes more than a beautiful campus to deliver the very best in care,” Rudloff said. “Working together for the health and well-being of our residents, our team puts the ‘heart’ in Hartsfield Village.”

SECOND PLACE

Residences at Deer Creek/Coffee Creek

401 U.S. Hwy. 30

Schererville

219-864-0700

residencesseniorliving.com/residences-at-deer-creek

2300 Village Point

Chesterton

219-921-5200

residencesseniorliving.com/residences-coffee-creek

THIRD PLACE

Symphony Post-Acute Network

2775 Village Point

Chesterton

219-304-6700

1555 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-323-8700

1532 Calumet Ave.

Dyer

219-515-4700

Symphonynetwork.com

