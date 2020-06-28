Best Retirement/Assisted Living Community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hartsfield Village

10000 Columbia Ave.

Munster

800-297-6188

Hartsfield Village, part of the Community Healthcare System, is a continuing care retirement community in Munster.

Residents live comfortably, receiving services and amenities that are appropriate at the time for each phase of their lives. As those needs change, they can conveniently transition to other levels of living. Families can rely on excellence in care for their loved ones with seamless transitions to Hartsfield Village’s independent and assisted living apartments, a memory support unit and rehabilitation center.

“It is an honor to be part of a community that has been voted not just Best in Region, but No. 1 Best in Region for 13 years in a row,” said Larissa Rudloff, residential care administrator. “We strive to make a difference every day through the delivery of compassionate care to our residents.”