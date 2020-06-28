Best Spine Care
Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists

8840 Calumet Ave., Suite 103

Munster

1100 S. Calumet Rd., Suite 1

Chesterton

1500 S. Lake Park Ave.

Hobart

219-836-7246

Spinecaremw.com

Best Spine Care

Dr. Shaun Kondamuri, of Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists

Midwest Interventional Spine Specialists treat spinal conditions such as disc herniations, spinal stenosis, sciatica and spinal arthritis, as well as pain from head-to-toe. This pain may be caused by a neurologic issue, disc damage, joint arthritis, age related degeneration, headaches, failed surgery, or injury.

Each patient has an individual set of circumstances and experiences that contribute to their pain. The spine specialists focus on the whole patient to determine the source and cause of their pain from a caring human perspective. This is one of the reasons that so many patients refer their friends and family to Midwest Interventional.

The treatment plan starts with a patient's unique medical history and symptoms. A precise diagnosis requires a thorough review of this, a physical examination and diagnostic tests including MRI scans to determine the problem. Then a customized treatment plan is created to address it.

Everyone on the Midwest Interventional team — five board-certified physicians, three board-certified nurse practitioners, compassionate medical assistants and nurses and professional office staff — is dedicated to the highest standard of patient care.

SECOND PLACE

NWI Spine Institute

11055 Broadway, Suite A

Crown Point

1551 Sturdy Rd.

Valparaiso

219-797-7463

Nwispineinstitute.com

THIRD PLACE

Dr. Spine

Dr. Dwight Tyndall

730 45th St.

Munster

10200 Wicker Ave., Suite 1

St. John

866-623-4970

Drspine.com

